Edeka Südbayern Sees LFL Sales Growth Of 14.2% In 2020

Published on Jul 2 2021 1:01 PM in Retail tagged: Germany / Grocery / Annual Report / Edeka Südbayern / World News

Edeka Südbayern, part of Germany’s Edeka group of companies, has reported a 14.2% growth in like-for-like sales in its financial year 2020.

Through its network of more than 650 entrepreneurs, the retailer emerged as one of the leading grocery retailers in the southern Bavarian region and rural districts in the southeast of Baden-Württemberg.

Edeka described 2020 as a year of ‘extremes’ due to the pandemic and related changes in regulations and unprecedented demand for goods.

'An Overall Positive' Year

According to managing director, Claus Hollinger, of EDEKA Südbayern recorded “losses in various areas” despite an overall positive course of business during the financial year.

“Focused, consumer-oriented and creative, our Edeka salespeople have once again pulled out all the stops to secure and expand the trust of their customers even in times of [the Coronavirus pandemic],” he added.

The retailer’s outlets at airports and train stations were affected due to reduced travel volume.

Its cash-and-carry business also witnessed a sharp decline due to the temporary closure of hotels and restaurants.

Elsewhere, Südbayerische Fleischwaren saw a stable performance with two of its production divisions achieving sales growth of 5.6%.

Other Highlights

The company also created over 1,000 new jobs in its wholesale and retail divisions during the financial year.

The company hired 50 more trainees in 2020 than the previous year, taking the number of young people currently starting their careers with Edeka Südbayern to around 800.

In 2020, the retailer invested €118 million in the modernisation and expansion of its sales network, logistics, as well as associated IT technologies.

For the two upcoming financial years, Edeka Südbayern has set up additional support programmes for the retail sector to strengthen the southern Bavarian economic area.

Edeka Nordbayern-Sachsen-Thüringen (Edeka NST), one of seven regional businesses in the Edeka Group, reported a 14% growth in retail sales, to €4.6 billion, in its 2020 financial year.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

