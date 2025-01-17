52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

ESM's Retail Recap: Barry Callebaut; Italy Retail Trade; Coop Switzerland; Starbucks

By Dayeeta Das
Chocolate maker Barry Callebaut has announced that it has raised CHF 300 million (€319.3 million) on the Swiss bond capital markets.

The issuance comprises a six-year tranche of CHF 160 million (€170.3 million) and a ten-year tranche of CHF 140 million (€149 million), priced at a coupon of 1.8% and 2.1% respectively per annum.

The notes will be traded on the SIX Exchange commencing 17 January 2025 and will be used for general corporate purposes.

ING Bank, Rabobank, Société Générale and UBS acted as joint lead managers and UBS as the sole bookrunner for the issuance, the company noted.

Retail Trade Declines In Italy

The seasonally adjusted retail trade index in Italy saw a 0.4% month-on-month decline in value in November 2024, according to the latest data from ISTAT.

Volume fell by 0.6% when compared to the previous month, the statistics institute noted.

In this period, large-scale distribution saw a year-on-year growth of 3.8%, small-scale distribution declined by 0.9%, and non-store retail sales declined by 3.9%.

Online sales fell by 3.3% when compared to November 2023, data showed.

In the three months to November 2024, the value of retail sales increased by 0.6%, while sales volume was up 0.3% when compared to the previous three-month period.

The value of retail trade rose by 1.1% on a year-on-year basis, while volume slightly dropped by 0.2%.

Coop, The Body Shop End Franchise Deal

Coop Switzerland has decided not to extend its franchise contract with The Body Shop Switzerland.

The ongoing franchise agreement runs until the end of May 2025.

The retailer will offer all 108 employees of The Body Shop Switzerland continued employment within the group.

The company is considering alternative use of the sales area of the cosmetic chain by other specialist formats of the Coop Group.

Starbucks' Mellody Hobson To Retire

Mellody Hobson, lead independent director of Starbucks' board, has decided to retire.

Hobson has served as a board member and a leader of the company for more than 20 years.

She joined the company's board in 2005 and has served as vice chair, chair, and, most recently, lead independent director.

"Mellody embodies the best of Starbucks and lives our mission and values, which isn’t surprising given her role in helping build and shape the company and our culture," Brian Niccol chairman and chief executive officer of Starbucks said in a note.

