Fuel Retailer Circle K Announces European, Irish Appointments

Forecourt retailer Circle K has announced the appointment of Judy Glover (pictured right) as its new head of European merchandising, with responsibility for eight markets across Europe.

Glover formerly held the role of market development director at Circle K in Ireland, with the company naming Gillian McGowran (pictured left) as her successor.

McGowran will take on responsibility for the marketing strategy at Circle K Ireland, as well as category and supply chain management. The former Boots Ireland executive previously held the roles of senior manager franchise channel and head of marketing with the fuel business.

'Investing In People'

“At Circle K, investing in our people is a key priority to us and I am delighted to announce these two greatly deserved promotions," commented Gordon Lawlor, managing director at Circle K Ireland. "Gillian and Judy are both longstanding members of the Circle K team here in Ireland and I look forward to seeing them progress in their new roles, helping their colleagues thrive and making sure we are delivering excellent service for our customers in Ireland and globally. Promoting female leaders within the business is a key priority for us."

Circle K, which is part of Alimentation Couche-Tard, operates 410 service stations across the island of Ireland.

EV Rollout

The group recently unveiled plans to roll out a network of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under its own brand. This initiative will be rolled out across the company's Irish network within the next two years.

To make this vision a reality, Circle K is investing €7 million in installing EV chargers at over 30 of its forecourts in Ireland by 2025. This investment aims to bolster the existing network of EV chargers, which was established through strategic partnerships with ESB, Ionity, and Tesla.

The initial two Circle K EV-charging stations have already been launched in Rathcrogue, Co. Carlow, and Fermoy, Co. Cork.

