52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Fuel Retailer Circle K Announces European, Irish Appointments

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

Forecourt retailer Circle K has announced the appointment of Judy Glover (pictured right) as its new head of European merchandising, with responsibility for eight markets across Europe.

Glover formerly held the role of market development director at Circle K in Ireland, with the company naming Gillian McGowran (pictured left) as her successor.

McGowran will take on responsibility for the marketing strategy at Circle K Ireland, as well as category and supply chain management. The former Boots Ireland executive previously held the roles of senior manager franchise channel and head of marketing with the fuel business.

'Investing In People'

“At Circle K, investing in our people is a key priority to us and I am delighted to announce these two greatly deserved promotions," commented Gordon Lawlor, managing director at Circle K Ireland. "Gillian and Judy are both longstanding members of the Circle K team here in Ireland and I look forward to seeing them progress in their new roles, helping their colleagues thrive and making sure we are delivering excellent service for our customers in Ireland and globally. Promoting female leaders within the business is a key priority for us."

Circle K, which is part of Alimentation Couche-Tard, operates 410 service stations across the island of Ireland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More: Circle K Owner Couche-Tard Sees Revenue Up In Third Quarter

EV Rollout

The group recently unveiled plans to roll out a network of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under its own brand. This initiative will be rolled out across the company's Irish network within the next two years.

To make this vision a reality, Circle K is investing €7 million in installing EV chargers at over 30 of its forecourts in Ireland by 2025. This investment aims to bolster the existing network of EV chargers, which was established through strategic partnerships with ESB, Ionity, and Tesla.

The initial two Circle K EV-charging stations have already been launched in Rathcrogue, Co. Carlow, and Fermoy, Co. Cork.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest technology news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Casino Bankruptcy Event 'Has Not Occurred', Says CDS Committee
2
Retail

Poland Receives Draft EU Regulation Extending Ban On Ukrainian Food Imports
3
Retail

Walmart Reiterates Goal Of Doubling International Gross Merchandise In Five Years
4
Retail

EU Company ESG Disclosure Rules Set To Be Eased
5
Retail

Sofidel, Suzano Team Up On Initiative To Protect Amazon Biodiversity
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com