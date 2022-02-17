IFE Unveils Speaker Line-Up For 2022 Edition

IFE, International Food & Drink Event, has announced an inspiring line-up of speakers for its return to ExCeL London on 21-23 March 2022.

For over 40 years, the show has been a hub of knowledge-sharing and thought leadership, and this year’s event is no different.

Day One – 21 March, Monday

Cathy Capelin, head of health and sustainable consumption at IGD, will kick off day one with a discussion on how retailers and foodservice businesses can influence and change customer behaviour.

Laura Willoughby of Club Soda will host a session on mastering marketing the promotion of low– and no–alcohol products in the retail space with panelists Rachel Hewlett of Shelf Now and Tom Ward of Wise Bartender.

Anna Taylor of The Food Foundation will lead a discussion on the UK’s National Food Strategy, and the responsibilities that food and drink professionals have for the health and wellbeing of future generations.

Day Two – 22 March, Tuesday

Day two will begin with Charles Banks of thefoodpeople deep-diving into some of the key sustainability trends in 2022 and beyond.

This will be followed by a panel on sustainability certification, hosted by HRA Global and featuring Tim Etherington-Judge of Avallen Spirits and John Steel of Cafedirect.

In the afternoon, marketing consultant Karen Fewell is set to reveal the factors that influence consumer spending and how retailers can adapt their offering to maximise profit and engagement.

This will be followed by an in-depth presentation from IGD’s Dan Gillett examining the challenges of introducing reuse and refill in retail.

Day Three – 23 March, Wednesday

The third day of IFE will kick off with Margaux Laine, senior analyst at Euromonitor, examining the growth of alternative proteins and how attitudes are continuing to evolve towards the category.

Next in the line-up is a session entitled Serving the 24/7 Customer, where host Roseanna Evans of HRA Global will discuss the evolving needs and expectations of consumers with Ben Ebbrell of SORTEDfood and Matthew Nobbs of Gorillas.

The event will conclude with a session on the industry's journey to net-zero and achieving greater sustainability in food and drink with Emma Piercy, the Food & Drink Federation’s head of climate change and energy policy; Dr Emma Keller, head of sustainability at Nestlé; and Dr Stephen Mackenzie, Greenhouse Gases Speciality (Food), WRAP.

To view the full programme, visit ife.co.uk/ife-seminar-programme.

