Lidl Denmark, Dagrofa To Acquire Former Aldi Stores From REMA 1000

Discount chain Lidl plans to expand its presence in Denmark with the acquisition of 10 former Aldi stores through REMA 1000.

Last month, Danish competition authorities approved REMA 1000's acquisition of 114 Aldi stores in Denmark from the German discounter.

The stores included in the deal are located in Slagelse, Stege, Væggerløse, Bjerringbro, Brande, Esbjerg, Hirtshals, Holstebro, Viborg and Aabybro, the company said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Lidl Denmark acquired four Aldi stores and several property projects.

'An Ambitious Goal'

Jens Stratmann, CEO of Lidl Denmark said, "We set ourselves an ambitious goal of reaching 150 stores in the current business year. With these ten new locations, we now reach 154 stores. This is an unprecedented expansion in Lidl Denmark's history.[...]

ADVERTISEMENT

"All current store employees from the Aldi stores in question will be offered employment in Lidl, and we look forward to welcoming both new employees and not least our customers in the cities in question."

The deal awaits approval of the Danish Competition Authority, following which Lidl Denmark will commence the renovation of stores.

Mads T Nielsen, development and property director at Lidl said, "Several of the new stores are in cities where we have not had a presence so far. We therefore see this as a good opportunity to establish ourselves in new areas.[...]

"As soon as possible, we will start the remodelling of the new stores, and in this connection, we are also open for applications, as we are always looking for skilled colleagues."

ADVERTISEMENT

The new Lidl stores will not have tobacco on the shelves as part of the company's resolution to phase out all tobacco sales by the end of 2028.

Dagrofa Acquires Seven Stores

Elsewhere, Dagrofa plans to acquire seven stores from REMA 1000 in Grenå, Risskov, Esbjerg Ø, Esbjerg V, Tønder, Herning and Helsingør.

Five of the stores house relatively newly built former Aldi stores, while two operate under the REMA 1000 banner, the retailer added.

The agreement is subject to approvals from the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority, Dagrofa added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tomas Pietrangeli, executive vice president of Dagrofa said, "Strengthening our store network is an important part of our #FremgangSammen (ProgressTogether) strategy.

"We continuously focus on modernisation, expansion and development of the store network. That's why we are always looking for suitable locations for new stores."

Store Network

The latest acquisition will take the total number of stores in Dagrofa's network to around 529.

Dagrofa will convert the stores into the MENY or SPAR banners and offer training to all employees, currently working in the acquired stores, to ensure that the stores can open at the earliest.

Pietrangeli added, "I'm looking forward to welcoming the new employees to their new stores and starting the training programme. Employee development is an essential part of our business because we believe it is one of the formulas for success in the future of grocery retail."