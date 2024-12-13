52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Lidl Named As Official Partner Of UEFA Women's Euro 2025

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Lidl Named As Official Partner Of UEFA Women's Euro 2025

Discounter Lidl has been named as an official partner of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 football competition, which takes place in Switzerland next July.

Commenting on the partnership, Jens Thiemer, chief customer officer at Lidl International, described it as a "natural step forward, building on our proud history of teaming up with major sports organisations for both women’s and men’s sport".

Lidl is already a supporter of the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League and was a UEFA Euro 2024 sponsor this past summer.

The retailer joins an array of official partners that have already been announced for the competition, including Amazon, AXA, Booking.com, EA Sports, Euronics, Grifols, Heineken, Hublot, Just Eat Takeaway.com, Lay’s, PlayStation and Visa.

'Another Milestone'

In a statement, UEFA said that the partnership 'marks another milestone in Lidl’s commitment to support women’s sport', as well as an indication of the power of business to drive positive social impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As one of Europe’s leading food retailers, Lidl is an ideal partner to help us bring the energy and excitement of UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 to an even broader audience," commented Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA marketing director. "We are delighted to build on our successful partnership with Lidl from UEFA Euro 2024 into the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025, so we can continue to harness the power of football to inspire healthy lifestyles and the next generation of women’s football.”

Lidl shoppers will be able to avail of exclusive rewards, promotions and events in the run up to the tournament.

"Lidl is an ideal partner to help us bring the energy and excitement of UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 to an even broader audience," Thiemer added, noting that the retailer is "championing the power of sport to bring people together and inspire communities across Europe."

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

BM Supermercados’ Parent Rejects Bid From Carrefour
BM Supermercados&rsquo; Parent Rejects Bid From Carrefour
2
Retail

The 12 Ads Of Christmas 2024: Vote For Your Favourite Retailer Christmas Ad
The 12 Ads Of Christmas 2024: Vote For Your Favourite Retailer Christmas Ad
3
Retail

Spain's Eroski Sees Sales Up 2.4% In First Nine Months Of The Year
Spain's Eroski Sees Sales Up 2.4% In First Nine Months Of The Year
4
Retail

Costco Tops Quarterly Sales, Profit Estimates On Steady Early Holiday Demand
Costco Tops Quarterly Sales, Profit Estimates On Steady Early Holiday Demand
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com