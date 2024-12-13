Lidl Named As Official Partner Of UEFA Women's Euro 2025

Discounter Lidl has been named as an official partner of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 football competition, which takes place in Switzerland next July.

Commenting on the partnership, Jens Thiemer, chief customer officer at Lidl International, described it as a "natural step forward, building on our proud history of teaming up with major sports organisations for both women’s and men’s sport".

Lidl is already a supporter of the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League and was a UEFA Euro 2024 sponsor this past summer.

The retailer joins an array of official partners that have already been announced for the competition, including Amazon, AXA, Booking.com, EA Sports, Euronics, Grifols, Heineken, Hublot, Just Eat Takeaway.com, Lay’s, PlayStation and Visa.

'Another Milestone'

In a statement, UEFA said that the partnership 'marks another milestone in Lidl’s commitment to support women’s sport', as well as an indication of the power of business to drive positive social impact.

"As one of Europe’s leading food retailers, Lidl is an ideal partner to help us bring the energy and excitement of UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 to an even broader audience," commented Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA marketing director. "We are delighted to build on our successful partnership with Lidl from UEFA Euro 2024 into the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025, so we can continue to harness the power of football to inspire healthy lifestyles and the next generation of women’s football.”

Lidl shoppers will be able to avail of exclusive rewards, promotions and events in the run up to the tournament.

"Lidl is an ideal partner to help us bring the energy and excitement of UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 to an even broader audience," Thiemer added, noting that the retailer is "championing the power of sport to bring people together and inspire communities across Europe."