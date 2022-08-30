Lidl Named Top Retailer In Hungary For Second Year Running

Lidl has been named the top retailer in Hungary for the second year in a row, according to the 2021 Retailer Ranking by local portal Trademagazin.

The standings in the Retailer Ranking study are determined from the sales revenue provided by retailers, in local currency, as well as the size of each retailer's store network.

Lidl closed 2021 with a turnover of about €2.49 billion, up on the previous year’s €2.28 billion, as well as boasting 191 stores, an increase of five stores year-on-year.

Commenting on the discounter's performance, Trademagazin said that Lidl 'greatly outperformed its competitors. Similarly, the company was able to show double-digit growth in terms of results, operating profit increased by 11% and profit after tax by 17%'.

Spar Hungary, which opened the most new stores in 2021 (26, giving it a total of 614), followed in second place with a turnover of €2.14 billion, up from the €2.02 billion it reported in 2020.

Third-placed Tesco achieved a 2021 turnover of €2.07 billion (€2.0 billion in 2020) and boasts a store network of 198 outlets, a drop of three.

Best Of The Rest

The top 10 also includes Coop Hungary (€1.82 billion and 3,939 stores); CBA (€1.54 billion and 1,968 stores); Auchan (€1.26 billion and 24 stores); Real (€1.17 billion and 1,151 stores); Penny Market (€1.05 billion and 227 stores); Aldi (€1.04 billion and 153 stores); and dm-drogerie markt (€362 million and 259 stores).

Falling just outside the top ten, meanwhile are Rossmann (€311.9 million and 235 stores) and Müller (€162 million and 33 stores).

The full set of findings can be found here.