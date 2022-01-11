Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Limited Online Presence Impacted Aldi UK Over Christmas: GlobalData

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Aldi UK's performance over Christmas was impacted negatively by the discounter's limited online offering, GlobalData has said.

Earlier this week, Aldi reported a 0.4% increase in sales in December compared to the previous year, with sales up 8.1% on the corresponding period two months ago.

However, as Kunaal Shah, associate retail analyst at GlobalData, explains, Aldi’s weak online proposition has meant that the retailer largely underperformed over the Christmas period, particularly given its aggressive store opening programme.

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE OR SIGN IN TO CONTINUE READING

30 Day Free Trial

Try European Supermarket Magazine Premium

Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly
email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital
magazine for a full 30 days.

  • - Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • - You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • - If you continue after the trial perion, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
Start 30-day free trial

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Ocado Retail Q4 Results – What The Analysts Said
2
Features

How European Retail Is Turning To Predictive Pricing With Yieldigo
3
Retail

Carrefour Spain Opens 1,000th Express Store
4
Retail

Coop Switzerland To Merge Jumbo And Bau + Hobby Brands
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com