Limited Online Presence Impacted Aldi UK Over Christmas: GlobalData

January 11, 2022 11:58 AM

Aldi UK's performance over Christmas was impacted negatively by the discounter's limited online offering, GlobalData has said.

Earlier this week, Aldi reported a 0.4% increase in sales in December compared to the previous year, with sales up 8.1% on the corresponding period two months ago.

However, as Kunaal Shah, associate retail analyst at GlobalData, explains, Aldi’s weak online proposition has meant that the retailer largely underperformed over the Christmas period, particularly given its aggressive store opening programme.