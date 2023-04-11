52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Maxima Latvija Reports 6.5% Increase In Turnover In FY 2022

By Dayeeta Das
Maxima Latvija has reported a 6.5% year-on-year increase in turnover to €974.6 million in its financial year 2022.

The retailer described this growth as 'moderate' as it focused on ensuring low prices for food and essential items to reduce the overall impact of inflation on consumers.

It also invested in its store transformation project, which saw the rollout of the 'My Shop' concept, which seeks to provide convenience for customers and employees, in approximately 88 stores across Latvia during the financial year.

In 2022, the total investment in these initiatives as well as employee welfare and growth exceeded €24.5 million.

Read More: Maxima Latvija Introduces 'My Shop' Concept In 100th Store

The company's profit before tax decreased slightly to €31.9 million, due to an increase in general costs as well as the company's investments to ensure the availability of affordable essential items.

Karolina Zygmantaitė, member of the board of Maxima Latvija stated, "The past year has been full of challenges, with a significant impact on people's daily lives and economies around the world.

"Last year, we focused primarily on giving people stability in the current economic climate, ensuring the lowest possible prices and making quality food and essentials accessible to everyone."

Other Initiatives

Maxima Latvija also implemented initiatives to support refugees from Ukraine by providing jobs for those who arrived in Latvia.

It collaborated with Ziedot.lv and the Ukrainian Embassy in Latvia to offer support to Ukrainian residents.

The company invested over €500,000 to support local communities and social initiatives aimed at promoting healthy lifestyle habits among children and young people, environmental education and local community initiatives.

Commenting on the company's plans for 2023, Zygmantaitė said, "This year, we will continue to focus on providing customers with the lowest possible prices and rolling out the 'My Shop' concept, with the majority of stores adapted by the end of the year. This year we will also continue to invest in the well-being and growth of our employees.

"In 2022, we have allocated almost €7 million for this purpose, increasing employee remuneration, and providing various additional benefits and support programmes for the growth of the company's employees. In 2023, we have increased the remuneration fund and, although the process is still ongoing, we have already increased the remuneration of more than 90% of employees."

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

