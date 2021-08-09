ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Morrisons Suitor CD&R Given More Time To Make Counter Offer

Published on Aug 9 2021 7:30 AM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / UK / Morrisons / Fortress / Clayton Dubilier &amp; Rice

Morrisons Suitor CD&R Given More Time To Make Counter Offer

Morrisons suitor Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), has been given more time to consider a counter takeover bid for the supermarket group.

Britain's Takeover Panel, which regulates takeover activity, said that CD&R has until August 20 to announce a firm intention to make an offer for Morrisons or walk away, a so-called "put-up or shut-up" order, extending a previous August 9 deadline.

Morrisons, which on Friday agreed a raised £6.7 billion (€7.91 billion) offer from a consortium led by Softbank owned Fortress Investment Group, had requested the Takeover Panel set a revised deadline for CD&R.

Morrisons Shareholder Meeting

On Friday, Morrisons also adjourned from August 16 to August 27 the shareholder meeting to vote on the Fortress offer.

Fortress has offered 270 pence per Morrisons share plus a 2 pence a share special dividend and said it "remains committed to becoming the new owner of Morrisons."

However, shares in Morrisons, Britain's fourth biggest grocer after market leader Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda, closed at 278.8 pence on Friday, indicating investors are hoping for a higher offer.

Analysts have speculated that Amazon, which has a partnership deal with Morrisons, could still enter the fray.

CD&R, which has former Tesco boss Terry Leahy as a senior adviser, had a 230 pence a share proposal worth 5.52 billion pounds rejected by Morrisons on June 17.

Fortress Deal

Advertisement

Morrisons' board had previously agreed Fortress' 254 pence a share offer worth £6.3 billion on July 3, but major Morrisons investors Silchester, M&G and JO Hambro all indicated it was too low.

JO Hambro said in June that "any offer approaching 270p per share merits engagement and consideration."

For the Fortress offer to pass it needs the support of shareholders representing at least 75% in value of voting investors at the meeting.

The Fortress consortium, which also includes Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Koch Real Estate Investments and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, has given assurances that it would retain Morrisons' Bradford, northern England, headquarters and its existing management team led by Chief Executive David Potts and execute its existing strategy. Material store sale and leaseback transactions are not planned.

However, people with knowledge of the situation have said CD&R would also be able to tick those boxes to secure a recommendation from Morrisons' board.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

ESM July/August 2021: Read The Latest Issue Online!

ESM July/August 2021: Read The Latest Issue Online!
Fuel Operator MOL Group Reports 'Strongest Quarter Ever'

Fuel Operator MOL Group Reports 'Strongest Quarter Ever'
Beiersdorf Expecting Sales To Grow By 'High Single Digits' This Year

Beiersdorf Expecting Sales To Grow By 'High Single Digits' This Year
Lenta Completes 'Transformative' Billa Russia Acquisition

Lenta Completes 'Transformative' Billa Russia Acquisition
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Continente First In Portugal To Introduce Insect-Based Food Mon, 9 Aug 2021

Continente First In Portugal To Introduce Insect-Based Food
UK Consumers 'Shopping Around' More Often As Restrictions Ease, Says IGD Mon, 9 Aug 2021

UK Consumers 'Shopping Around' More Often As Restrictions Ease, Says IGD
Morrisons Agrees To Fortress' Raised Offer Worth £6.7bn Fri, 6 Aug 2021

Morrisons Agrees To Fortress' Raised Offer Worth £6.7bn
Asda CEO Steps Down Ahead Of Schedule Fri, 6 Aug 2021

Asda CEO Steps Down Ahead Of Schedule
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN