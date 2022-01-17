M&S Food Extends Partnership With BP Until 2030

UK retailer Marks & Spencer has announced that it has extended its forecourt convenience collaboration with fuel giant BP until 2030.

The companies first teamed up in 2005 to introduce M&S Food stores at BP retail sites in Great Britain.

The collaboration saw BP offering a range of fresh food from M&S Food for customers on the move.

M&S Food is now available at almost 300 BP-operated sites across Great Britain.

Alex Jensen, senior vice president for mobility and convenience, Europe and Southern Africa at BP, said, “We’re proud to continue to build on nearly two decades of our great partnership with M&S, one of the UK’s leading food retailers.

“Of course, our sites provide advanced fuels, but our customers also want high-quality healthy food options, for now, and for later. And they also want increasingly convenient ways to buy that fit in with their busy lifestyles. BP’s partnership with M&S Food has led the way in the UK and we aim to continue to innovate and grow to meet our customers.”

The Partnership

M&S Food offers a wide range of curated products, with some BP stores stocking up to 1,300 different items.

Over the past 16 years, the partnership has seen the sales of 13 million bunches of flowers, 25 million bottles of wine, and 14 million packets of Percy pigs.

In the past three years, customers have bought 28 million pints of milk and 22 million loaves of bread.

M&S chief operating officer and M&S Food managing director, Stuart Machin, commented, “M&S Food is famous for great quality food at fantastic value and over the past 16 years our partnership with bp has given many more customers the opportunity to enjoy our wide range of delicious sandwiches, meals and everyday staples in almost 300 locations across Great Britain.

“This extended commitment will enable us to work together to invest in the look and feel of the stores, building on the M&S renewal programme, and our supply chain to maximise availability and reduce food waste.”

According to an analysis from Euromonitor, convenience is expected to nearly double by 2030, growing by more than 5% a year, in 45 of the leading economies of the world.

M&S added that customers were buying 20% more at BP forecourt stores during the lockdown and the trend continued as forecourts becomes an integral part of the community.

