M&S To Close 11 Stores In France After Brexit

Published on Sep 16 2021 11:50 AM in Retail tagged: France / Marks &amp; Spencer / Store Closure / SFH

British retailer Marks & Spencer said it would close all 11 franchise food stores it runs with partner SFH in France over the coming months after new trade rules in place since Britain left the European Union hammered product availability.

The group said on Thursday that its remaining nine franchise stores, run with Lagardere Travel Retail, will continue to trade and the pair were working on a sustainable future business model.

M&S Chairman Archie Norman has been complaining for months that the retailer has struggled to get goods into EU members Ireland and France since Britain left the EU's single market at the beginning of the year, due to the huge amount of additional paperwork that was required.

'Supply Chain Complexities'

"M&S has a long history of serving customers in France and this is not a decision we or our partner SFH have taken lightly," said Paul Friston, M&S' international director.

"However, as things stand today, the supply chain complexities in place following the UK’s exit from the European Union, now make it near impossible for us to serve fresh and chilled products to customers to the high standards they expect, resulting in an ongoing impact to the performance of our business."

The 11 stores that will close by the end of this year are located predominantly across the high streets of Paris.

The nine stores run by Lagardere are located in travel hubs such as airports, railway and metro stations.

Business In Czech Republic

In April, M&S reconfigured its food business in the Czech Republic to remove supply chain risks. It took out all fresh and chilled products from stores, and doubled ranges of frozen and ambient products.

Last month, M&S upgraded its profit outlook after a jump in demand for food in its home market and a surge in online clothes sales indicated that its latest turnaround plan was starting to deliver.

Shares in M&S were down 1.3% at 09:51 GMT, paring 2021 gains to 34.8%.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Marks & Spencer Reviewing Future Of French Business

EU Beet Crop Needs More Sun To Boost Sugar Content

Danone To Cut Fewer Jobs Than Initially Planned: Reports

Carrefour To Test Subscription Service

John Lewis Reports H1 Profit But Warns Of 'Significant Uncertainty' Ahead Thu, 16 Sep 2021

Eurotorg Sees Net Retail Sales Up 10.5% In First Half Thu, 16 Sep 2021

Sainsbury's To Offer Discounts Via Digital Loyalty Scheme Thu, 16 Sep 2021

Pyaterochka, Coca-Cola Launch Recycled Streetwear Range In Russia Wed, 15 Sep 2021

