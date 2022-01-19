Subscribe Login
REWE Group Names New Head Of Corporate Communications

Germany’s REWE Group has announced that Ines Schurin will succeed Martin Brüning as the company’s head of corporate communications.

Schurin is currently in charge of corporate communications and public affairs in REWE Group's International Retail division.

In this role, she is responsible for public relations, stakeholder communications, internal communications and public affairs for Austria and the eight other countries of the REWE Group (Trade International) outside Germany.

She is also the company spokesperson for REWE International AG in Wiener Neudorf.

Schurin will move to Cologne on 1 April 2022 to ensure a smooth transition into her new role.

Schurin stated, "I am very much looking forward to taking on this responsible task and helping to shape the communication of the entire REWE Group in the future.

"I would like to thank Martin Brüning for the many years of good and trusting cooperation and I am convinced that together we will ensure a seamless transition for the REWE Group and its partners on this basis."

Martin Brüning

Brüning will leave the company on 30 June 2022 after serving for more than 13 years as the head of REWE Group corporate communications.

He took over the role in February 2009 and was instrumental in modernising the company’s internal communications and external media work, and continuously improving the reputation of the company with the media and stakeholders.

Commenting on his decision, Brüning said, “I am very grateful to the management board and all my colleagues for the great trust and support that my team and I have received at all times for our communication work in the REWE Group.

“My decision to leave the company is a long-planned decision to have more time for my private life and my family.”

An Experienced Professional

Schurin is an experienced professional who joined REWE International AG in 2013 and served as press officer and head of the Public Relations department until 2016.

Before joining REWE, she was media relations manager and press officer at the Austrian energy company, Verbund.

Lionel Souque, CEO of the REWE Group, commented, “My heartfelt thanks and my great appreciation go to Martin Brüning for his enormous commitment and his outstanding achievements.

“At the same time, I am very pleased that we have found a very experienced successor in Ines Schurin, who has already managed our communications work in Austria and Central and Eastern Europe with great success.”

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

