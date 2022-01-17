REWE Launches New Sustainability Campaign

Germany’s REWE Group has rolled out a new omnichannel campaign that will highlight the contribution of customers in transitioning to sustainable choices.

The ‘Gutes beginnt mit mir’ (good things begin with me) campaign will highlight the impact of each purchase decision on animal welfare, packaging, and climate through product-related figures.

The retailer will share details and data related to sustainability in an easy-to-understand format on its website.

The new campaign aims to encourage shoppers to make a difference by choosing organic products offered at REWE, among others.

Clemens Bauer, head of marketing at REWE, said, “No one can make the transition to sustainability alone. With our campaign, we show that every small action in the same direction has a big effect if it is carried out millions of times every day across more than 3,700 REWE outlets.

“That's why we motivate our customers to contribute to more sustainability in everyday life with their daily decisions. And it's very simple because everyone can do a lot of good with just one purchase, for example, of our REWE organic products."

The Campaign

The campaign comprises TV spots and animations for the website and social media channels.

REWE Group has also launched a 'Millionen-Griffe-Challenge' (Million Handles Challenge), which will allow customers to track the impact of their purchasing decisions in a digital format.

In addition, if 12, 30, or 40 million purchases of REWE organic products are made during the campaign, customers will receive thank-you coupons with discounts in the REWE app.

Shoppers who upload their receipt to rewe.de/einfach-nachhaltig stand a chance to win sustainable prizes, such as railcards, e-load bikes, or e-scooters, the retailer added.

Transition To Sustainability

A growing number of people in Germany are interested in nature and environmental protection and orienting their shopping accordingly, REWE Group noted, citing data from statista.com.

More than half of the respondents in a recent survey said they pay attention to sustainability when buying meat, fruit and vegetables, and 44% considered it while buying eggs.

The survey also revealed that many consumers believe that their purchasing decisions have little effect on issues, such as animal welfare, more environmentally friendly packaging, and climate protection.

REWE Group announced plans to introduce a four-level husbandry labelling system for own-brand milk and dairy products.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.