Romanian Food Retail Sales To Exceed €22bn In 2022, Study Finds

The turnover of food retailers in Romania reached RON 93 billion (€18.9 billion) in 2021, up by 11.7% on 2020 and by 48% over 2007, while net profit amounted to RON 3.6 billion (€730.2 million).

The analysis of the Romanian retail market by KeysFin and RetailZoom projected that food retail sales could exceed RON 108 billion (€21.9 billion) in 2022 against the backdrop of increased consumption and inflation.

Local And Proximity Stores

Although local FMCG retail trade has been decreasing in terms of the number of locations in recent years, sales shares have increased through regional retail chains and large independent stores, the study noted.

The contribution of local chains and supermarkets (Local Key Accounts - LKA) accounts for approximately 10% of total national food retail sales.

The proximity retail channel, which is increasingly competing with international retail networks, comprises more than 400 companies, managing around 2,040 stores.

The local trade, represented by small, traditional stores is much wider, with about 31,600 companies operating an estimated 42,000 stores in all formats.

Sales of LKA stores in 2022 grew 11.6% in value compared to 2021, a level below the average inflation, while sales volume decreased by 1.6%.

Shopping Baskets

The top 20 product categories in the shopping baskets of Romanian consumers include raw meat (fresh and frozen), beer, carbonated soft drinks, coffee, bottled water, milk and yoghurts, and wines.

According to the data from the National Institute of Statistics, food prices in March 2023 increased by 21.6% compared to the same month in 2022.

Among product categories, the highest increases were registered for sugar (61%), butter (38%), potatoes (36.5%) and eggs (34%).

