52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Romanian Food Retail Sales To Exceed €22bn In 2022, Study Finds

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article

The turnover of food retailers in Romania reached RON 93 billion (€18.9 billion) in 2021, up by 11.7% on 2020 and by 48% over 2007, while net profit amounted to RON 3.6 billion (€730.2 million).

The analysis of the Romanian retail market by KeysFin and RetailZoom projected that food retail sales could exceed RON 108 billion (€21.9 billion) in 2022 against the backdrop of increased consumption and inflation.

Local And Proximity Stores

Although local FMCG retail trade has been decreasing in terms of the number of locations in recent years, sales shares have increased through regional retail chains and large independent stores, the study noted.

The contribution of local chains and supermarkets (Local Key Accounts - LKA) accounts for approximately 10% of total national food retail sales.

The proximity retail channel, which is increasingly competing with international retail networks, comprises more than 400 companies, managing around 2,040 stores.

The local trade, represented by small, traditional stores is much wider, with about 31,600 companies operating an estimated 42,000 stores in all formats.

Sales of LKA stores in 2022 grew 11.6% in value compared to 2021, a level below the average inflation, while sales volume decreased by 1.6%.

Read More: Top 10 Supermarket Retail Chains In Romania

Shopping Baskets

The top 20 product categories in the shopping baskets of Romanian consumers include raw meat (fresh and frozen), beer, carbonated soft drinks, coffee, bottled water, milk and yoghurts, and wines.

According to the data from the National Institute of Statistics, food prices in March 2023 increased by 21.6% compared to the same month in 2022.

Among product categories, the highest increases were registered for sugar (61%), butter (38%), potatoes (36.5%) and eggs (34%).

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

SPAR Hungary Sees Turnover Up 15.6% In FY 2022
2
Retail

Top 10 Supermarket Retail Chains In Switzerland
3
Retail

Polish Retail Sales, Industrial Output Fall More Than Expected
4
Retail

Coop Denmark Reports Full-Year Loss Following 'Large' Investments
5
Retail

Russian Supermarket Chain Lenta Sees Profits Slump In Q1
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com