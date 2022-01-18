Russia's X5 Appoints New Director For Pyaterochka

X5 Retail Group, a leading player in the Russian market that operates the Pyaterochka, Perekrestok, and Chizhik retail chains, has announced a change in its top management team.

Vladislav Kurbatov, previously the general director of Perekrestok supermarkets, has been appointed general director of Pyaterochka proximity stores, replacing Sergei Goncharov, who has decided to leave the company.

Goncharov will remain as an advisor in order to ensure a smooth transition.

Sergei Goncharov

Reflecting on Goncharov's time at the group, Igor Shekhterman, CEO of X5 Group, said, "In his four years at X5, Sergei Goncharov has successfully implemented a strategy of transformation, digitalisation and renovation of the proximity store format. The Pyaterochka team managed to reduce shrinkage and staff turnover, and significantly increase profitability. The format also launched and developed an express delivery service.

"During Sergei's tenure as general director, Pyaterochka's sales have almost doubled to RUB 2 trillion, and the number of stores has grown from 13,000 to 18,000. With its good level of service, convenience, freshness and affordable prices, Pyaterochka has become one of Russia's favourite brands."

Vladislav Kurbatov

Commenting on the appointment of Kurbatov, as well as outlining the retailer's future business plans, Shekhterman said, "Looking ahead to the next stage of market development, our proximity store format should consolidate its leadership position and focus on increasing sales density, improving price perception, and increasing efficiency by reducing costs. Vladislav Kurbatov will address these tasks.

"Working in the X5 team since 2015, when he was the operations director at Perekrestok, Kurbatov has successfully accomplished similar tasks in the supermarket format, which he has led since June 2018. By leveraging the competencies available to X5's top team in terms of change management, we are redirecting his expertise to where it is most relevant."

Shekhterman added that he was "confident that Vladislav's extensive professional experience, with the support of the whole X5 team, will sustain balanced growth, attractiveness and efficiency of Pyaterochka's business."

Perekrestok

Elsewhere, the retail group has named Vladimir Sadovin as acting general director of Perekrestok.

He joined the X5 team in 2021 as strategic marketing director.

Sadovin has more than 20 years of experience in the retail industry, including leading Azbuka Vkusa from 2004 to 2018.

He will continue to work on the implementation of Perekrestok's strategy focussing around X5's overall goals.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.