Serbian Retail Market Worth €4.8bn, Delhaize Biggest Player
Published on Jul 27 2021
Serbia’s grocery retail market grew by 4.8% last year, finishing 2020 with a turnover of €4.8 billion.
On a year-on-year basis, non-food sales grew 6.4% in value terms, while food sales were 5.2% higher in the same period, according to Nielsen data and the annual In Store report on the state of the Serbian retail market.
The total market share of the Top 10 retail chains in Serbia increased from 43.0% in 2019 to 45.6% in 2020, a percentage that is lower than in more developed countries in the EU and some neighbouring countries.
Maxi Leads The Market
