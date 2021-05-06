SPAR Hungary Expands E-Grocery Delivery Area

Published on May 6 2021 12:29 PM in Retail tagged: Online Shopping / Spar Hungary / Grocery delivery / e-grocery

SPAR Hungary has expanded the catchment area of its popular home delivery and click-and-collect service to meet the growing demand for online groceries.

After adding more areas, the e-grocery service is now available to almost 2.3 million customers in the country.

In March of this year, the retailer also relaunched its popular taxi delivery service for online orders.

SPAR Hungary Online

SPAR Hungary first launched its online platform in 2019, following an investment of nearly €3 million.

In 2020, the retailer increased the number of e-commerce service team members to 144 to meet the growing customer demand, as well as adding new delivery time slots and improvements to the service’s efficiency.

Head of communications at SPAR Hungary, Márk Maczelka, explained, "Customers have welcomed the online shopping service, and this is reflected in turnover figures. Compared to the previous year, we achieved three-digit growth in 2020.

"For 2021, we expect to see an additional two-digit increase. Furthermore, we intend to expand our delivery services to additional towns and villages in 2021."

Expanded Catchment Area

SPAR Hungary has added the cities of Kecskemét and Zalaegerszeg to the e-commerce catchment area, ensuring that customers at these locations have access to the e-commerce platform, home delivery, and the contactless pick-up options.

The delivery services already cover Hungary’s capital, Budapest, and almost 50 surrounding municipalities, Tatabánya, and surrounding villages, as well as nine popular municipalities around Lake Velence.

On the e-commerce platform, customers can purchase the entire in-store product range, comprising almost 21,000 items, at the same price as in any of the retailer's INTERSPAR Hypermarkets.

In early April 2020, during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, SPAR Hungary strengthened its home delivery and in-store pick-up services by offering a taxi shopping delivery service.

In collaboration with Hungary’s largest taxi company, Főtaxi Group, the service offered a convenient and safe alternative to customers who needed to stay home. Due to its success, the service was relaunched on 19 March 2021.

