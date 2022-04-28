SPAR Hungary Invests €28.3m In Latest Round Of Renovations And Expansion

SPAR Hungary has announced that it has invested €28.3 million in renovating four stores and opening a new outlet.

The move is part of the retailer's ongoing store modernisation programme, which focuses on offering a wide range of products in a modern shopping environment, with better customer service and reduced environmental impact.

SPAR Hungary invested €2.15 million in opening a new store in the Lurdy-ház shopping centre in Budapest.

The retailer has installed modern refrigerators, fresh produce shelves, and bakery stands in the store for an easy and convenient shopping experience. A SPAR-to-Go unit is located next to the entrance.

It also features LED lighting and energy-efficient cooling technologies.

Store Renovation

The renovated stores include two INTERSPAR Hypermarkets and two SPAR Supermarkets.

The INTERSPAR in Pécs on Siklósi út in the Southern Transdanubia region reopened in April after six months of renovation.

The store offers an expanded range of goods, including more healthy, organic, and diabetic-friendly products.

It features an INTERSPAR-to-Go unit, offering healthy and tasty meals made on site, either for takeaway or for consumption in-store.

The retailer has implemented eco-friendly technologies and equipment in the store, including a solar panel system, LED lighting, and a CO2-based cooling system.

SPAR Hungary has invested approximately €12.6 million in the store, which employs around 84 people.

The retailer also renovated its INTERSPAR hypermarket in Nyíregyháza, which now features a wide range of products, eco-friendly solutions, and high-quality services.

The store boasts a spacious shopping area and a modern store layout, with new cooling equipment, fresh produce racks, baked goods dispensers, and cash registers, including self-checkouts.

The food-to-go section in the store offers an extensive range of fresh food prepared in the store.

Elsewhere, SPAR Hungary invested €2.15 million in the modernisation of its Supermarket in Ócsa. The project included a redesign of the store to offer a spacious and convenient shopping environment, along with the addition of LED lighting and eco-friendly cooling solutions to ensure reduced energy consumption.

The retailer spent over €700,000 to redevelop the facade and interiors of its supermarket in Gyöngyös.

