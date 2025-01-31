52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Technology

Too Good To Go Unveils AI-Powered Platform To Combat Food Waste

By Branislav Pekic
Surplus food marketplace Too Good To Go has launched a new AI-powered platform that aims to reduce food waste and increase profitability for retailers.

In an interview for Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore, Mirco Cerisola, country director of Too Good To Go Italia, highlighted that “traditional expiry control processes are expensive and error-prone, especially on a large scale.”

He said that the new platform “digitises and automates these processes, putting in-store operations at the centre and allowing staff to focus on higher value-added activities, making daily activities more efficient."

Key features include AI-powered expiration date management, which automates manual checks, reducing errors and optimising inventory.

The platform analyses real-time data to suggest optimal discounts based on factors like inventory levels and sales trends.

It also seamlessly connects with the Too Good To Go app, reaching over 100 million potential customers worldwide.

Food Waste Prevention

Manual checks are significantly reduced to just 7% of all products, saving employees up to an hour of work daily. The system provides a user-friendly list of soon-to-expire products on a handheld device.

This allows employees to quickly identify and address potential food waste, such as applying discounts or creating 'Surprise Bags' to utilise the products.

This innovative solution addresses the significant cost of food waste for retailers, estimated at around 2% of net sales.

By combining sustainability with profitability, Too Good To Go's platform empowers retailers to reduce waste and improve their bottom line.

As a B Corp-certified social impact company, Too Good To Go is committed to combating food waste. Their platform, the largest marketplace for surplus food globally, boasts 100 million registered users and 170,000 active partners spanning 19 countries across Europe, Oceania, and the Americas, including major retailers like Carrefour, Auchan, SPAR, Aldi, and Coop.

