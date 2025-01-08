Swiss Retailer Migros Celebrates 100th Anniversary

Migros is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year and has launched the ‘Merci’ campaign, to express gratitude to the people of Switzerland for their loyalty.

The retailer is partially adapting its logo to mark the occasion and will conduct a nationwide Merci Tour with Swiss touring theatre Das Zelt, it noted.

The company will also organise birthday parties in all outlets and roll out a Migros sales bus, like in the old days.

“What Gottlieb Duttweiler started in 1925 with five sales vans is now a uniquely established institution, thanks to the people of Switzerland,” stated Ursula Nold, president of the board of directors of the Migros Cooperative Federation.

Merci Tour

The Merci Tour with Das Zelt will comprise eight different shows, with 179 performances in 15 regions in Switzerland.

ADVERTISEMENT

The retailer is offering more than 250,000 tickets at the same price as they were 100 years ago, at nine francs each.

The shows will range from comedy acts to cabaret, young talent performances, dance, and family performances.

As a supporting programme, the Migros Expo – a free travelling exhibition – will cover the 100 most important stations in Migros’s history, the company added.

Merci Bus

Migros will also roll out its iconic sales van from 1986, to mark the 100th-anniversary year.

ADVERTISEMENT

From 6 March to 18 October, the bus will tour Switzerland as the Merci Bus, stopping at 100 small towns and inviting locals to participate in the celebrations.

As in the past, shoppers will get the opportunity to shop on the Migros bus, which will offer around 100 items.

Special Promotions

Migros will also offer special promotions, such as monthly ‘anniversary specials’, each with a 50% discount.

On 23 and 24 May 2025, all Migros supermarkets across Switzerland will be transformed into birthday party zones, the company noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The retailer will organise an employee festival on 1 and 2 September 2025, on the grounds of the Federal Wrestling and Alpine Festival in Glarus. The company has invited more than 80,000 employees to the event.

“The biggest thank-you of all goes to all the employees of the Migros Group, who work day after day to ensure the well-being and quality of life of our customers,” stated Mario Irminger, president of general management.