Simon Roughneen explores why shrinkage is on the rise in the grocery retail space, and what retailers are doing about it. This article first appeared in ESM’s January/February 2024 edition.

The notion of supermarket staff wearing body cameras is something that retailers and shoppers might have to get used to.

Lidl announced in November that it would be rolling out wearable cameras across its UK outlets, as part of an effort to curb one of the main causes of retail shrink, or shrinkage: shoplifting.