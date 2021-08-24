Too Good To Go Launches New Campaign For Potatoes

Published on Aug 24 2021 12:58 PM in Retail tagged: Belgium / food waste / Too Good To Go / Potatoes

Food waste prevention firm Too Good To Go is working with key players in Belgium to prevent 750,000 tonnes of potatoes from being wasted with the new campaign 'SOS Patat: save the potatoes, eat the fries'.

Created in Denmark in 2016 and launched in March 2018 in Belgium, the Too Good To Go application allows action against food waste by connecting traders and citizens so that the latter can collect unsold goods from nearby shops at the end of the day.

Too Good To Go Belgium

According to Too Good To Go, the Belgian potato is "part of our national pride."

Unfortunately, potato varieties grown and stored for the production of French fries and other frozen products are facing a major problem as the pandemic has changed the consumption pattern of frozen potato products at different levels.

With the drop in exports as well as the closure of the hospitality sector in Belgium and many other countries, the sales frozen products have fallen sharply and the cold rooms of potato producers are constantly full.

As a result, farmers face a mountain of 750,000 tonnes of potatoes that cannot be processed into French fries or other frozen products. These potatoes simply risk being wasted.

SOS Patat Campaign

Faced with this problem, Too Good To Go, which fights daily against food waste, discussed the issue with key players in the sector and launched a nationwide campaign, entitled 'SOS Patat: save the potatoes, eat the fries'.

These include Apaq-W, VLAM, Belgapom, Clarebout, Agristo, Belviva, Mydibel, McCain, Pomuni, Ecofrost, Eurofreez, Lamaire, Farm Frites, Belpotato, Fiwap, ABS, Boerenbond, FWA, Comeos, Carrefour, Makro, Colruyt Best Prices, Spar Colruyt Group, Spar Lambrechts, Lidl, cora, Bon 'Ap, Jumbo, and FoodWIN.

The campaign appeals to the Belgian and his pride in our national potatoes with a single mission – save the potatoes, eat the fries.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.