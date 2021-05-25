ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

UK Retail Sales Dip After Post-Lockdown Surge: CBI

Published on May 25 2021 2:29 PM in Retail tagged: Online Sales / Grocery / Confederation of British Industry / UK Retail Sales / COVID-Lockdown

UK Retail Sales Dip After Post-Lockdown Surge: CBI

British retailers said sales fell back to more normal volumes earlier this month after a flurry of demand in April when a relaxation in lockdown rules allowed non-essential shops to reopen for the first time in months.

The Confederation of British Industry said its monthly balance for whether sales were above or below normal for the time of year dropped to -3 in May from +16 in April, indicating roughly normal volumes.

"Some retailers have suggested the increase in demand after the initial reopening of non-essential retail in early April was either short-lived or less strong than expected," CBI economist Ben Jones said.

Trends

Clothing and specialist food stores reported below-average sales, while demand remained strong at supermarkets, hardware and furniture shops.

Official retail sales data for April showed sales volumes jumped by a hefty 9.2% month-on-month and that volumes were 10% higher than pre-crisis levels.

The CBI survey covered the period April 28 to May 17 - before pubs and restaurants were allowed to serve customers indoors - and was based on responses from 45 retail chains.

Busier town centres in coming weeks might encourage more shoppers to return to the high street rather than continue to shop online, it added.

Consumer Spending

The Bank of England is keeping a close eye on consumer spending to gauge how rapid Britain's economic rebound from COVID is likely to be. It forecasts growth of 7.25% this year after output fell nearly 10% in 2020.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the CBI retail data was often weaker than other measures.

"The relative weakness of the CBI's survey might be because its sample often overweights high-street retailers and under-represents online-only retailers," he said.

Separate quarterly data from the CBI, also released on Tuesday, showed retailers planned to increase investment by the most since February 1994 over the next 12 months but staff numbers had fallen sharply over the past year.

Elsewhere, data from Springboard revealed a 1.1% increase in shopper numbers across Britain in  the week to 22 May compared with the previous week, helped by the reopening of indoor hospitality after months of COVID-19 lockdown.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Migros Gains Market Share In 2020, Strengthens Online Position

Migros Gains Market Share In 2020, Strengthens Online Position
Irish Grocery Sales Reach Highest Level Since November 2020: Kantar

Irish Grocery Sales Reach Highest Level Since November 2020: Kantar
Pandemic Shoots Up Costs For Costco, Profit Misses Estimates

Pandemic Shoots Up Costs For Costco, Profit Misses Estimates
Target To Spend $4bn A Year To Speed Up Delivery As Pandemic Spurs Online Gains

Target To Spend $4bn A Year To Speed Up Delivery As Pandemic Spurs Online Gains
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Tesco Collaborates With Beyond Meat On Ready Meal Range Tue, 25 May 2021

Tesco Collaborates With Beyond Meat On Ready Meal Range
Italy's Gruppo VéGé Expands Network With Dado Entry Tue, 25 May 2021

Italy's Gruppo VéGé Expands Network With Dado Entry
UK Shoppers Return To Supermarkets As Vaccination Rollout Gains Pace: Kantar Tue, 25 May 2021

UK Shoppers Return To Supermarkets As Vaccination Rollout Gains Pace: Kantar
Croatia’s Studenac Launches New City Store Format Tue, 25 May 2021

Croatia’s Studenac Launches New City Store Format
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN