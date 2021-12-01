Waitrose Collaborates With Scottish Convenience Retailer Margiotta

Upmarket UK retailer Waitrose & Partners has announced a partnership with Edinburgh- and East Lothian-based convenience store chain, Margiotta, to expand its presence in Scotland.

As part of the collaboration, Waitrose will offer more than 600 products in ten Margiotta stores over the coming weeks.

The first store to roll out the products was the Dundas Street shop on 30 November, while six more outlets joined today (1 December), the retailer added.

The remaining stores will receive Waitrose’s products early next year.

Product Range

The product range includes ready meals, free-from and vegan ranges, prepared fruit and vegetables, meat, snacks and cupboard staples.

Flowers and seasonal foods, including products from the Waitrose Christmas range, are also available.

James Bailey, executive director of Waitrose & Partners, said, “Margiotta is a long-standing, family-run business, which shares our values of quality and service and is perfectly placed to help meet our customers’ needs in Scotland.

“We know convenience is key for many people and our partnership with Margiotta will play an integral role in helping us to make Waitrose food and drink even easier to enjoy.”

Margiotta - A Family-Run Business

Margiotta is a family-run business that has been trading in Edinburgh for more than 30 years.

It is known for the quality and freshness of its food offering as well as an accomodating customer experience.

The addition of Waitrose products will add to their existing range of freshly baked goods and pastries, sandwiches, wraps and salads.

Franco Margiotta, managing director of Margiotta Food and Wine, said, “We are delighted to be stocking Waitrose food and drinks in our stores not only because of the quality of the products but also because of the new and increased range that we can now offer.

“We have always strived to bring the best food products for our customers to enjoy and I am sure that they will be equally delighted in our partnership with Waitrose.”

Potential Partnerships

In the future, Waitrose plans to explore more potential partnerships in the UK, including Scotland, which will allow the retailer to reach new customers.

Currently, the retailer operates six stores in Scotland, including Morningside and Comely Bank in Edinburgh, Newton Mearns, Byres Road in Glasgow, Milngavie and Stirling.

It also supplies goods to two Shell forecourt outlets in Scotland.

It also offers food and drinks deliveries in as little as 20 minutes through Deliveroo from four of its Scottish shops.

John Lewis' click and collect service is also available in around 80 locations in Scotland, including 69 Co-op shops.

