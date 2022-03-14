Subscribe Login
Retail

Wholesaler Metro Condemns Attack In Ukraine, Keeps Russian Operations Open

Wholesaler Metro AG has sad that it has decided to keep its Russian subsidiary open, a decision that was 'not made easily' and followed a 'careful internal review'.

The group, which said that it 'condemns' Russia's attack on Ukraine, said that its decision to remain open in Russia was influenced by both responsibility for its 10,000 colleagues in the country, and its supporting role for local businesses.

'We are keeping a close eye on further developments and stand by the side of decision-makers in business and politics who are seeking a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine,' it said in a statement.

In Ukraine, where Metro also boasts operations, the cash and carry giant said that it is supporting food and water deliveries of the UN World Food Programme, and co-ordinate support measures from its colleagues both in the country and in neighbouring countries.

'[The] priority now is to support our colleagues on the ground and help the people in Ukraine as well as the refugees from Ukraine through concrete initiatives,' the group said.

Earlier this month, Metro said in a statement that the workers in its Russian operations 'have no personal responsibility for the aggression against Ukraine', and that it would seek to pay employees via international banks not affected by sanctions.

HelloFresh Makes Deliveries

Also contributing to the support effort is meal-kit firm HelloFresh, which said in a statement that it has delivered more than 20 tonnes of food from its production facilities in Germany and the Netherlands to the Polish Food Bank Federation in Krakow and Poznan.

The company said that it was 'deeply shocked and saddened' by the conflict in Ukraine, and that it 'strongly condemned' Russia's attack

'Many of our employees are Ukrainian and Russian and many of them have family and friends who are directly impacted,' the company said. 'We have made it a priority to offer them our support in the form of counseling or time off work.'

More Companies Halt Operations

On Friday, Italian confectionery company Ferrero added its name to the list of companies that was halting operations in Russia, saying that it had decided to 'temporarily pause all non-essential activities and development plans' in the country.

In addition, tobacco firm BAT said that ownership of its business in Russia is 'no longer sustainable in the current environment', putting in place measures to exit the country.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

