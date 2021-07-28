ESM Magazine

Wholesaler Metro Raises Sales, EBITDA Outlook For Financial Year

Published on Jul 28 2021 9:55 AM in Retail tagged: Germany / Metro / wholesale / World News

Wholesale giant Metro AG now expects sales to decline by between 0.5% and 3.5% in its current financial year, ahead of the group's previous forecast of a decline of between 3% and 6%.

The group raised its outlook for the year on the back of what it said was a 'better than expected business development since the easing of restrictions', while dedicated operational procedures to support businesses during the re-start phase has also led to 'continuous market share gains'.

It also expects EBITDA for the full year to be positive, coming in at between €50 million and €75 million, ahead of a previously-anticipated decline of between €50 million and €175 million.

Hospitality Recovery

'For the financial year, regions with a high share of hospitality customers, like the Western Europe segment, experience the largest impact of government restrictions on sales and earnings,' the group said. 'Positive sales developments are expected in the segments Russia, Eastern Europe and Asia.

'On the earnings side, a heterogeneous development in the segments is expected, with the group result being determined in particular by the further sales-dependent development in Western Europe.'

Metro said that currency-adjusted sales to HoReCa customers grew by 57% in the third quarter of its financial year, exceeding pre-pandemic levels for the first time since June and continuing to develop positively in July.

Third-Quarter Sales

According to preliminary figures for the quarter, like-for-like sales were up 15.0% compared to the same period the previous year, while adjusted EBITDA rose to around €310 million.

Metro, which recently announced a sale and leaseback agreement for its Lisbon location, added that its full-year outlook is based on the assumption that exchange rates will remain stable, and that there will be no further adjustments to its portfolio.

A partial re-introduction of restrictions would mean that the business reports sales and profits at the lower end of its forecast spectrum, 'considering the still high level of uncertainty and volatility regarding the further development of the pandemic,' it noted.

Metro is also seeking to improve its sustainability footprint, recently announcing a partnership with Plastic Bank on a major waste collection initiative.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.

