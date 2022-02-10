X5, Plug And Play To Collaborate On Sustainability Initiatives

Russian retailer X5 Group and Plug and Play – an accelerator and investor – are teaming up to explore innovative solutions in sustainability.

The two companies look to focus on projects related to reducing waste and GHG emissions, as well as sustainable packaging.

X5 And Plug And Play Partnership

X5 will begin the partnership by analysing the key needs of its formats and the accelerator's existing innovations that may be useful in its business.

Startup scouting is going to begin in the summer of 2022 together with pitch sessions arranged for Russian and international projects to present their solutions.

The retailer is also expanding its programme to identify and promote employee projects, X5 Idea Challenge, with a dedicated process to discover solutions within the company.

Previously, the retailer mainly scouted for innovations in store operations, logistics, back-office processes, HR, IT, marketing and other areas.

Now, employees are welcome to suggest solutions to help advance the group's sustainable development strategy.

Maria Podkopaeva, acting sustainable development director at X5, said, "We are always on the lookout for new projects and ideas to support our sustainable development efforts and make our stores and facilities more sustainable and eco-friendly.

"Together with Plug and Play, X5 will certainly be able to find new technology-intensive projects and solutions for integration into its processes."

Sustainable Development

In December 2019, X5 adopted a sustainable development strategy, based on the four UN SDGs.

It will focus on projects aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle and the availability of quality and wholesome food, ensuring decent working conditions and equal opportunities for employees, advancing responsible consumption and use of resources, and supporting local communities through different charities.

Plug And Play

X5 was the first Russian company to become an anchor partner of Plug and Play.

In December 2019, the parties signed an agreement to jointly scout for technologies all over the world.

The accelerator arranges sessions with startups to help the retailer improve operating processes at Pyaterochka, Perekrestok, the corporate transport department, and elsewhere.

Plug and Play is headquartered in Silicon Valley, and is present in over 35 locations across five continents.

Successful investments from the group include Dropbox, N26, and PayPal.

