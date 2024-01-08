Asahi Acquires Wisconsin-Based Octopi Brewing

Asahi Europe & International (AEI), the international branch of Asahi Group Holdings, has acquired Octopi Brewing – a contract beverage production and co-packing facility based in Waunakee, Wisconsin.

The acquisition will see the Japanese brewer accelerate its growth journey and commence the production of Asahi Super Dry in the US for the first time.

The addition of a North American production facility will allow Asahi to grow sales in the US and Canada, the company added.

It will also help the company in reducing emissions and supporting Asahi's ambition to become carbon neutral across its wider supply chain by 2050.

"Local production in North America has been an ambition of ours for some time because of the benefits it will bring," said Paolo Lanzarotti, CEO of Asahi Europe & International.

"With complementary strengths and a shared growth mindset, Asahi and Octopi maintain a commitment to creating meaningful connections with our partners, the communities in which we operate and the planet."

Octopi Brewing

Built in 2014, Octopi Brewing's production facility is equipped to produce a range of beverages, including beer and ready-to-drink products.

The state-of-the-art packaging lines at the facility can accommodate multiple styles and sizes of bottles and cans for maximum flexibility.

Victoria Segebarth, managing director of EMEA and Americas at Asahi Europe & International said, "By making this investment we are taking a major step forward in accelerating the growth journey of our global brands, expanding awareness, reach and access across North America through existing and new on and off trade partners."

Production Plan

Octopi will be integrated into AEI's US subsidiary, Asahi Beer USA, and will commence production of global brands Asahi Super Dry and Kozel for the North American market along with a portfolio of brands for distribution and sale in Canada, the brewer added.

The company will continue its co-packing operations and its existing leadership team will remain in place under the president of Octopi Brewing, Isaac Showaki.

Asahi will also invest additional capital to ensure that the production of Asahi Super Dry in the facility follows the the same recipe and brewing process as in its existing breweries.