ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Rising Freight Costs Add To Food Buyers' Woes Amid High Grain Prices

Published on Jul 9 2021 7:59 AM in Supply Chain tagged: Food / exports / Imports / Grains / Freight Costs

Rising Freight Costs Add To Food Buyers' Woes Amid High Grain Prices

Rising costs to ship crops globally are adding to concerns about food inflation that are already at decade-highs and hitting cost-sensitive consumers in import-dependent markets.

The cost of bulk carriers that move grains and oilseeds from production hubs in the Americas and Black Sea to key consumers have roughly doubled from last year due to rising fuel costs, tighter vessel supply and longer port turnaround times amid COVID-19 curbs, according to grain and shipping sources.

"Freight cost has become a real challenge as it comes when we see huge increases in grain prices," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank in Melbourne.

"For years, buyers enjoyed low grain and freight prices. I see no immediate end to high freight costs."

The cost of moving grains from Australia to Southeast Asia has risen to $30 a tonne from $15 last year, and to $55 from $25 from the US Pacific Northwest to Asia, shipping sources said.

Ships carrying wheat from the Black Sea to Asia now cost around $65 a tonne, from around $35 last year.

"It is the cost of bunker fuel and the cost of bulk ships lifting the prices of carrying grains," said one trader at a leading brokerage in Singapore. "We also have COVID-19 quarantine requirements slowing cargo movement."

Fuel To The Fire

With world food prices having risen at their fastest pace in over a decade in May, the spike in crop freight costs poses a fresh challenge to food importers and policymakers attempting to keep inflation levels in check just as several key economies reopen following coronavirus lockdowns.

And the price of key crops like corn and soybeans are set to remain elevated and volatile through the rest of the northern hemisphere growing season as crops develop.

Chicago corn futures are up roughly 90% from a year ago on strong global demand and stressed crops in the United States, while soybeans are up more than 50% after drought clipped output in top grower Brazil. Wheat is up around 30% from a year ago following growing problems last season.

Advertisement

Read More: Today's Global Economy Runs On Shipping Containers, As The Ever Given Fiasco Illustrates

Double Whammy For Buyers

The double whammy of higher crop and freight prices is pinching buyers in Asia, the top crop consuming region and home to China that accounts for more than half of the world's soybean purchases. Japan is one of the world's biggest corn buyers.

For a typical wheat buyer in Indonesia, the world's second-largest wheat importer, the cost of a 50,000-tonne cargo of food-grade wheat from the Black Sea has jumped by $4 million from a year ago to around $15 million, with the freight cost alone rising by $1.5 million.

Crop price volatility is another challenge.

Benchmark corn futures lurched more than 10% higher in the last week of June before slumping 10% the following week as weather forecasts shifted market sentiment.

"We have seen a drop in consumption with these high prices," said a procurement manager at a flour milling company with operations across Southeast Asia. "It is difficult to take a position in a market like this. Millers are reducing purchases."

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

UK Supermarkets Brace For Euro 2020 Final Frenzy

UK Supermarkets Brace For Euro 2020 Final Frenzy
UK Shopper Confidence Dips Slightly Amid Inflation Concerns: IGD

UK Shopper Confidence Dips Slightly Amid Inflation Concerns: IGD
Bring In The Army: Food Group's Call To Relieve UK Truck Driver Crisis

Bring In The Army: Food Group's Call To Relieve UK Truck Driver Crisis
Asda Launches 'Express Delivery' Service

Asda Launches 'Express Delivery' Service
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

Canadian Farmers Hope For Rain As Crops Wither Thu, 8 Jul 2021

Canadian Farmers Hope For Rain As Crops Wither
Picnic To Develop Automated Fulfilment Centre In Zwolle Thu, 8 Jul 2021

Picnic To Develop Automated Fulfilment Centre In Zwolle
World Food Prices Fall In June For First Time In A Year: FAO Thu, 8 Jul 2021

World Food Prices Fall In June For First Time In A Year: FAO
Carrefour Partners With French Almond Co-Operative Thu, 8 Jul 2021

Carrefour Partners With French Almond Co-Operative
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN