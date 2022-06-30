Subscribe Login
Supply Chain

Russia Tells U.N. Chief It's Ready To Help Avert Food Crisis

Russia has said it is ready to work with the United Nations to combat the risks of a global food crisis, and was willing to meet its obligations to export food and fertilisers.

The commitments were made in a conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Lavrov's ministry said in a statement.

However, the statement stopped short of announcing any new concrete steps, and repeated earlier Russian charges that Ukrainian actions and Western sanctions were to blame for the crisis.

Black Sea

"It was emphasised that the export of Ukrainian grain is hindered by the mining of the Black Sea by Kyiv," it said.

"In addition, Russia's readiness to continue fulfilling its obligations to export food and fertilisers was confirmed, despite the fact that their implementation is significantly complicated by illegal unilateral sanctions by Western states and the disruption of global production and supply chains due to the coronavirus pandemic."

Russia's war in Ukraine has exacerbated a global food crisis, sending prices soaring for grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertiliser.

Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies, while Russia is also a key global fertiliser exporter and Ukraine is a major exporter of corn and sunflower oil.

Read More: Sovecon Raises Forecast For Russia's 2022/23 Wheat Exports

Grain In Storage

Since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, Ukrainian grain shipments from its Black Sea ports have stalled and millions of tonnes of grain are stuck in silos. Moscow says the onus is on Kyiv to remove mines from the ports to free up shipping lanes.

Russia says Western sanctions against it are worsening the situation. The sanctions do not directly target its grain and fertilisers, but have hit exports because of the difficulty of arranging shipping, insurance and finance.

Lavrov told Guterres that Moscow was willing to work further to reduce the food crisis threat, including in coordination with the United Nations, the Russian statement said, without providing details.

Read More: Russia's War May Deprive World Of Three Ukrainian Wheat Harvests: Minister

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest supply chain news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

