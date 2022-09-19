Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine 'A War On Food', Says EU Commissioner

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Russia's invasion of Ukraine should be considered a "war on food", EU Farm Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski has said at a meeting in Prague, adding that food security is a "concern for us all".

Speaking at an informal council meeting in the Czech capital, Wojciechowski echoed the words of EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in her 'State of the Union' address last week, in which she described the Russian attack as "a war on our energy, on our economy, on our values and on our future".

He added that the conflict has shown “time and again, the importance of solidarity and co-operation", noting that facing up to the challenges of food security will require "EU and international cooperation, for a comprehensive and coordinated response", AgraFacts reported.

Global Food Shortages

Wojciechowski said that the EU has assisted the farmers of Ukraine where possible, improving their storage facilities to create extra space for this year's harvest, while also alleviating global food shortages through the development of export channels.

“The reopening of the Black Sea ports is also a cause for optimism since, according to the United Nations an additional 3MT of grain and other foodstuff carried by 136 cargo ships has left Ukraine since the beginning of August,” he said.

At the same time, he warned against complacency, adding that more efforts are needed to bolster Ukrainian food exports, both for the benefit of the company's economy, as well as global food supply – otherwise, food security was likely to remain an "issue of great concern" for months if not years.

Trade Flows

“Russia’s unjustified aggression continues to disrupt global trade flows and markets," he added, saying that the EU had sought to alleviate matters by “actively supporting countries that are highly dependent on food imports, providing emergency relief to improve food affordability for the most vulnerable", AgraFacts reported.

Commissioner Wojciechowski is due to to appear at a G20 meeting of agriculture ministers in Bali, Indonesia, later this month, to discuss global food security matters.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Ukraine Farm Ministry Keeps 2022 Grain Crop Estimate At 50-52 Million Tonnes
2
Supply Chain

Palm Oil Market To Be Valued At $50bn By 2031: Study
3
Supply Chain

Dublin Hopeful Northern Ireland Protocol Talks Will Resume Within Weeks
4
Supply Chain

EU Chocolate Industry Offers To Share Cocoa Farm Data With Ivory Coast, Ghana
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com