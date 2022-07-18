Aldi Netherlands Opens Checkout-Free 'Shop & Go' Store In Utrecht

Aldi Netherlands has opened a new checkout-free store concept, Aldi Shop & Go, in Utrecht city centre.

The new test store features a combination of shelf sensors and roof-mounted cameras to record all product movements and assign them to the right customers as they make their way around the shop.

After customers scan a QR code generated in the Aldi Shop & Go app, their entire purchase can be put directly into their shopping bag. Scanning the QR code again when leaving the store completes the payment process contactless and automatically.

According to Aldi Netherlands, the opening of this test store marks the 'beginning of a new phase, in which customers can experience the new way of shopping for the first time'.

Innovation Project

Commenting on the new concept, Jan Oostvogels, chief executive, Aldi Holding B.V., said, “As Aldi in the Netherlands, we are very proud to be able to test this innovation project in Utrecht together with our customers.

"It fits our strategy as a discounter to make shopping as easy as possible for our customers. After all, our experience shows that our customers appreciate a quick and easy processes at the checkouts. Our test shop in Utrecht fits this perfectly."

The technology has been developed in association with AI infrastructure specialist Trigo Vision, and has been developed to ensure that it does not record facial data, eye scans or other biometric features.

Computer Vision

“With Aldi Shop & Go, we have developed a concept that brings together the discount idea and computer vision technology - always with the aim of making shopping as easy as possible," added Sinanudin Omerhodzic, chief technology officer Aldi Einkauf SE & Co. oHG.

The opening of the Utrecht store follows on from the introduction of the Aldi Shop & Go concept to Greenwich, London, in January of this year.

