Aldi Nord Commences Self-Scan Tests Via Smartphone

Discounter Aldi Nord has commenced testing self-scanning via smartphone in one of its stores in the Netherlands.

At the Aldi store in Berkel-Enschot near Tilburg, customers can scan their own purchases thanks to an option in the Aldi application for smartphones.

Scan & Go

This is the first time that Aldi has implemented this 'Scan & Go' technology, which enables customers to pay for their groceries via mobile payment methods such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and iDeal.

In addition, hybrid payment is also possible: customers scan products with their smartphone, then scan a QR code at the self-checkout to pay at the payment terminal with a credit card.

Customers can also scan the products themselves at self-checkout terminals.

To implement its system, Aldi turned to technology from Austrian company Shopreme, which works with REWE, among others.

If the feedback is conclusive, the functionality could be extended to other stores, or European markets.

Autonomous Store

Since last July, Aldi has also been trialling a friction-free 100% autonomous store experience in Utrecht, together with technological partner Trigo Vision.

The store is equipped with a computer vision system that lets customers enter the store and, using the Aldi Shop & Go app, pick their items and walk out without stopping at the checkout.

Products at the store are tracked by shelve sensors and ceiling cameras, as part of a privacy-by-design system that protects shoppers’ identities and privacy in compliance with the strictest European data protection regulations.

Situated in one of the Netherlands’ biggest shopping centres, Aldi Nord’s first Trigo-powered store also serves Utrecht’s large and tech-savvy student population.

The German retailer hopes that the two tests underway in the Netherlands will help it get a complete picture of the various checkout technologies available to stores.

