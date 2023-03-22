Biedronka Rolls Out 'Pay With A Card And Withdraw' Service

Polish retailer Biedronka, a unit of Portugal's Jerónimo Martins, has launched the 'pay by card and withdraw' service with Mastercard in 2,000 outlets across the country.

The rollout follows a pilot of this programme in select Biedronka stores in December of last year.

Lidia Stegenta-Głowala, director of financial operations in the Biedronka chain, said, "'Pay with a card and withdraw' is a service that is becoming more and more popular among Poles. They appreciate the fact that cash can be easily withdrawn on the occasion of everyday purchases - quickly and conveniently.

"By introducing this solution to other Biedronka stores, we not only meet the expectations of consumers but also give them the choice of what form of payment they want to use."

How It Works

The service allows cash withdrawals for purchases over PLN 1. It is subject to the availability of an 'appropriate amount' of cash in the store's cash register.

When paying for purchases with a Mastercard card, shoppers need to inform the cashier of their intention to withdraw money.

Shoppers share the amount they wish to withdraw with the cashier and insert or hold the card at the terminal.

The amount withdrawn is secured with the card PIN and added to the purchase value. The minimum withdrawal amount is PLN 50.

Kamila Kaliszyk, director of market development in the Polish branch of Mastercard Europe, added, "As part of the service, it is also possible to withdraw multiples of PLN 50, but not more than PLN 300 (i.e. PLN 50, PLN 100, PLN 150, PLN 200, PLN 250 and PLN 300). The service can be used multiple times a day, but it is not available at self-service checkouts.

"Biedronka will not charge a fee for using the service, and any fees are collected only by the bank that issued the card. They can be checked in the table of fees and commissions for a given payment card."

