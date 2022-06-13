Bringo And Carrefour Complete Five Million Orders In Romania

Bringo and Carrefour have completed five million orders during their five-year collaboration in Romania.

The partners plan to expand the service in all major cities in Romania, following the introduction of the 30-minute delivery option last year.

Fast delivery is supported by medium and small store formats in 15 new cities, including Bacau, Craiova, Arad, Ploiesti, Galati, Brăila, Botoșani, Piatra Neamț, Oradea, Pitești, Sibiu, Târgu Mureș, Baia Mare, Buzău and Râmnicu Vâlcea.

Julien Munch, CEO of Carrefour Romania, said, "We have reached an important threshold, which demonstrates the strength of our partnership with Bringo and the confidence of consumers in both our products and the services we provide.

“Carrefour's promise is a broad, integrated omnichannel universe that leverages strategic partnerships. Together with Bringo, we go in the direction of personalising the shopping experience, in a way that is as flexible and efficient as possible, adapted to the dynamic lifestyle, while maintaining the guarantee of quality.”

Popular Products

The most popular products ordered by customers from the more than 150 Carrefour stores integrated into the app include bottled water, cucumbers, bananas, and Romanian parsley, among others.

Products from Carrefour BIO featured among popular items in Bringo, with the retailer delivering more than 1,700,000 BIO products comprising ingredients, dairy, groceries, snacks, cosmetics, alcoholic beverages, baby food, butchery or frozen products.

Ioana Ilie Dobre, general manager of Bringo, commented, "Bringo basket is made up of over 50% fresh produce, such as butchery, fish, fruit and vegetables, bakery, milk and eggs from Carrefour, so it is a source of joy for us to be the customers' choice when it comes to choosing fresh products.

“Our shopping and delivery model is unique in the marketplace and is based on a close relationship with the consumer, in which Bringo is not just a service, but a reliable partner, a personal shopper.”

Consumer Trends And Preferences

Shoppers ordered almost 4,000,000 local food products on the platform, including locally produced sausages and meat, fish, detergents, Romanian beer and products from the Transylvanian area.

The app also witnessed shoppers ordering around 135,000 TEX clothing items, over 360,000 products in the cheese category and almost 80,000 toys.

The most modest order was for a loaf of bread worth 2 lei (€0.41), and the largest was worth over 4,500 lei (€913), the retailer added.

The longest route covered for fulfilling an order was over 30 kilometres from the Carrefour store in Piatra Neamț to Bicaz, while the most active user on the app registered more than 200 orders.

The main comments made by consumers when placing the order referred to the freshness and degree of ripeness of fruits and vegetables, Carrefour added.

