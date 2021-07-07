Deliveroo Orders Up 400 New Tech Jobs In UK

Published on Jul 7 2021 9:58 AM in Technology tagged: E-Commerce / jobs / Deliveroo / Tech

Deliveroo has announced plans to hire 400 software engineers, data scientists and designers over the next 12 months to drive innovation on its platform.

The company, which listed in London back in March, said the expansion would enable it to develop its logistics technology to help restaurants, delivery workers and customers.

Deliveroo, which recently announced an extension of its tie-up with French retailer Casino, saw orders surge over the last year after COVID-19 lockdown measures closed restaurants.

Orders on Deliveroo's platform more than doubled in the first quarter to 71 million, it said in April, although it added that it expected growth to slow as restrictions eased.

Elsewhere, in late June, the UK's Court of Appeal confirmed that riders working for food delivery firm Deliveroo were self-employed, dismissing a union appeal against past judgments on their status.

Self-Employed Drivers

Deliveroo said it was the fourth court judgment in Britain which had determined its riders were self-employed, after one by the Central Arbitration Committee and two at the High Court.

The Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB) was refused permission in 2017 for collective bargaining rights for a group of Deliveroo riders on the basis that they were not workers under the terms of legislation on labour relations.

Employment models across the "gig economy" have been challenged in courts around the world by unions and workers.

In February, Britain's Supreme Curt ruled that a group of Uber drivers were entitled to worker rights such as the minimum wage.

In the unanimous 3-0 verdict, the Court of Appeal upheld the High Court's dismissal of a judicial review of that judgement. It said the fact that Deliveroo's riders did not have an obligation to provide services personally was a material factor.

A Deliveroo spokesperson said the verdict was an important milestone.

"UK courts have now tested and upheld the self-employed status of Deliveroo riders four times," the spokesperson said. "Deliveroo's model offers the genuine flexibility that is only compatible with self-employment, providing riders with the work they tell us they value."

News by Reuters, edited by ESM.