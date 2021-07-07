ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Deliveroo Orders Up 400 New Tech Jobs In UK

Published on Jul 7 2021 9:58 AM in Technology tagged: E-Commerce / jobs / Deliveroo / Tech

Deliveroo Orders Up 400 New Tech Jobs In UK

Deliveroo has announced plans to hire 400 software engineers, data scientists and designers over the next 12 months to drive innovation on its platform.

The company, which listed in London back in March, said the expansion would enable it to develop its logistics technology to help restaurants, delivery workers and customers.

Deliveroo, which recently announced an extension of its tie-up with French retailer Casino, saw orders surge over the last year after COVID-19 lockdown measures closed restaurants.

Orders on Deliveroo's platform more than doubled in the first quarter to 71 million, it said in April, although it added that it expected growth to slow as restrictions eased.

Elsewhere, in late June, the UK's Court of Appeal confirmed that riders working for food delivery firm Deliveroo were self-employed, dismissing a union appeal against past judgments on their status.

Self-Employed Drivers

Deliveroo said it was the fourth court judgment in Britain which had determined its riders were self-employed, after one by the Central Arbitration Committee and two at the High Court.

The Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB) was refused permission in 2017 for collective bargaining rights for a group of Deliveroo riders on the basis that they were not workers under the terms of legislation on labour relations.

Employment models across the "gig economy" have been challenged in courts around the world by unions and workers.

Advertisement

In February, Britain's Supreme Curt ruled that a group of Uber drivers were entitled to worker rights such as the minimum wage.

In the unanimous 3-0 verdict, the Court of Appeal upheld the High Court's dismissal of a judicial review of that judgement. It said the fact that Deliveroo's riders did not have an obligation to provide services personally was a material factor.

A Deliveroo spokesperson said the verdict was an important milestone.

"UK courts have now tested and upheld the self-employed status of Deliveroo riders four times," the spokesperson said. "Deliveroo's model offers the genuine flexibility that is only compatible with self-employment, providing riders with the work they tell us they value."

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Technology news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

REWE Group Launches Payment Technology Unit, Paymenttools

REWE Group Launches Payment Technology Unit, Paymenttools
Smurfit Kappa Opens E-commerce Packaging Lab

Smurfit Kappa Opens E-commerce Packaging Lab
Urban Networks Help Omni-Channel Fulfilment In Food Retail

Urban Networks Help Omni-Channel Fulfilment In Food Retail
DS Smith Reports Record Second-Half Growth, Boosted By Online Shopping

DS Smith Reports Record Second-Half Growth, Boosted By Online Shopping
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Technology

Groupe Casino Partners With Accenture, Google Cloud Tue, 6 Jul 2021

Groupe Casino Partners With Accenture, Google Cloud
Ocado Announces New Customer In Spain, Sees First-Half Sales Rise Tue, 6 Jul 2021

Ocado Announces New Customer In Spain, Sees First-Half Sales Rise
Magnit Issues 5m Magnit Pay Cards In First Seven Months Mon, 5 Jul 2021

Magnit Issues 5m Magnit Pay Cards In First Seven Months
As Andy Jassy Takes Over, What Next For Outgoing Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos? Mon, 5 Jul 2021

As Andy Jassy Takes Over, What Next For Outgoing Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos?
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN