Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

DoorDash Sees Tepid Q2 For Wolt As It Completes Takeover

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

U.S. food delivery firm DoorDash has forecast a slowdown in second-quarter orders at Wolt Enterprises from the start of the year as it completed the $3.5 billion (€3.28 billion) purchase of the European business.

The all-share deal to buy Helsinki-based Wolt had been worth more than $8 billion (€7.5 billion) when it was announced in November, but DoorDash's share price has since declined amid a sector sell-off, while the U.S. dollar has strengthened.

DoorDash Forecasts

In filings announcing the closing of the deal, DoorDash raised forecasts for its own standalone gross marketplace order value (GOV) to at least $12.5 billion (€11.71 billion) in the second quarter from at least $12.1 billion previously. It also said it expected the combined companies to make earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $0-100 million.

But it forecast GOV of $800-850 million for Wolt in the second quarter – up 23%-30% from $652 million a year earlier, despite the stronger dollar, but down from $888 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Macroeconomic Situation

"The macroeconomic and geopolitical situation in Europe has changed significantly in the past months," Wolt CEO Miki Kuusi said in emailed answers to questions, declining to disclose the company's investment plans for 2022.

"With inflation, increasing gas prices and general uncertainty, there is some pressure to raise prices. We continue to monitor the situation very closely," he added.

Kuusi, who will now also become the head of DoorDash International, said the company's focus on efficient operations and quick customer service were strategic advantages that had helped the company expand to 6,000 employees in 23 countries.

Losses At Wolt

DoorDash's filings showed Wolt made an adjusted EBITDA loss of €54.6 million on revenues of €78.1 million for the three months ended March 31.

That compared with negative adjusted EBITDA of €22.3 million on revenue of €43.9 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Wolt's GOV rose by 55% to €791.4 million from a year earlier, the filings showed.

Read More: DoorDash Backs Round Valuing Delivery Startup Flink At $2.5bn: Sources

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Technology news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Checkers Installs Rooftop Solar Panels In Renewable Energy Push
2
Technology

Alibaba Beats Revenue Estimates, Cites 'Uncertainties' Ahead
3
Technology

German Grocery App Gorillas To Cut Staff In Search Of Profit
4
Technology

Ocado To Buy Robotics Start-Up Myrmex
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com