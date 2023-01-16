IRI Hires Ex Amazon Advertising Leader To Grow European Media Business

IRI, a global provider of innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies, has appointed Florian Clemens as vice president of advertisers and agencies, EMEA.

Clemens will work with FMCG brands and beyond, and the agencies that serve them, to improve the impact that media advertising has on in-store and online sales.

IRI ProScores

At IRI, Clemens will be working with brands and their media agencies across EMEA, to deploy IRI’s range of media solutions so that they can align their media and advertising strategies. This will increase incremental value sales in the regions and stores where demand is the greatest.

IRI’s closed loop media solutions include IRI ProScores, which shows precision audience figures based on in-store purchases to improve brands' media spend through more effective targeting. It uncovers a brand’s next best buyers by using both deterministic and probabilistic data to amplify targeting and extend reach.

IRI ProScores are currently available in the UK, France and Italy. Other media solutions are available across the EMEA region.

Global Media Relationships

Clemens joins IRI from Amazon Advertising, where he built the Global Accounts team to support global media relationships with top advertisers in FMCG and beyond. He began his career with P&G in Germany, advancing to European and global marketing roles for P&G Global Laundry and Danone Global Baby Nutrition.

Clemens also worked as head of the Strategy Practice for Effective Brands (now Kantar Consulting), defining global marketing strategies for some of the world’s largest brands.

'Challenging Environment for Media Planning'

Commenting on IRI’s media solutions, EVP head of global media solutions at IRI, Jennifer Pelino said, “Consumer shopping habits, digital transformation and privacy changes have created a challenging environment for media planning, buying and execution. In a world where performance KPIs dominate advertisers’ judgement, the need for data, insight and connected systems has become vital for ensuring the most effective decision making.”

She added, “Marketing professionals in EMEA need to respond to these challenges with trusted data, analytics and technology. IRI’s media solutions offer powerful stand-alone products but become game changing when used in combination to provide closed-loop attribution. We welcome Clemens to the team.”

