Italian Online Grocery Market Reaches €4.6bn In 2024, Study Finds

The total value of the Italian food and grocery market reached €75.5 billion in 2024, with online sales accounting for 6% of the total, or €4.6 billion, a new study revealed.

This represents a 6.2% increase in e-commerce sales compared to the previous year, while physical stores saw a more modest 1.5% growth, according to the latest Netcomm Focus Food & Grocery report.

The worldwide food and grocery e-commerce market expanded by 22.8% in 2024, reaching a value of over $680 billion (€627 billion). While Europe represents only a third of the American market and a fifth of the Asian market in this segment, its per capita online grocery spending is comparable to the global average.

However, European consumers are expected to increase their online grocery purchases by over 36% from 2025 to 2029.

In Italy, food purchases remain a major category for online shopping, according to the Netcomm NetRetail 2024 report. Convenience, including affordable delivery costs, efficient shipping, and a fast and easy purchasing process, are the primary factors influencing consumers' choices.

ADVERTISEMENT

High Loyalty

Additionally, online grocery buyers in Italy demonstrate high loyalty, with over 70% of purchases being repeat orders.

The personal care and beauty category represents 9% of the total digital retail market in Italy, while food and beverage accounts for 6%, data showed.

Household and hygiene items, known as 'Near Food', have a lower online penetration rate of 3%, which is consistent with the European trend.

Online grocery shopping is on the rise in Italy, with 27.1% of shoppers purchasing food online in 2024, an increase of 8.8% compared to the previous year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, 21% of Italians intend to spend more on food in 2024 and prioritise healthier options.

Growth Trends

In several key categories, online sales are growing faster than the overall market. For instance, pet care and personal care saw online growth of 12.4% and 12%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Home care and non-alcoholic beverages also experienced positive online growth of 6.6% and 4.9%. However, the food category saw a decline of 0.9% in online sales, while physical store sales for food products increased by 0.8%.

While saving money remains important, Italian consumers are increasingly willing to invest in healthier food products, often paying 15% more than the European average. Additionally, discount and private-label products are gaining popularity in the online grocery market, with a cumulative growth of 1.14% in display share over the past four semesters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roberto Liscia, president of Consorzio Netcomm, commented, “The volumes of mass consumption are showing positive signs and the frequency of purchase of consumers in the sector has recorded a gradual growth in 2024, reaching eight times a year, with an increase in the average annual expenditure per consumer, which today stands at over €261.

“The challenge for food and grocery brands today is to increase their presence in the online sector and develop multichannel models that best integrate the physical and digital purchasing experience. The digitalisation of retail, in fact, is proving to be a key element for the future success of the sector.”