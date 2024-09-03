Loymax To Exhibit At Paris Retail Week 2024, Present Workshop On Hyperpersonalisation

Loymax, a leading loyalty management platform, has announced that it is participating in the upcoming Paris Retail Week 2024.

As one of the 370 exhibitors at this premier event, Loymax will showcase its latest solutions designed to empower retailers and brands through innovative loyalty and marketing strategies.

Paris Retail Week is renowned for its extensive programme, featuring over 200 conferences and workshops dedicated to the future of retail and omnichannel commerce.

Loymax will not only exhibit but also lead a workshop titled Unlocking the AI Power of Hyperpersonalisation for Mid-Size & Enterprise Retail.

This workshop will explore how retailers can leverage artificial intelligence to deliver hyperpersonalised customer experiences, driving engagement and sales in a competitive market.

'Transforming Customer Loyalty'

"We are thrilled to be part of Paris Retail Week 2024, where we can connect with industry leaders and showcase how Loymax is transforming customer loyalty through advanced AI-driven solutions," said Vladimir Kichatov, CMO at Loymax.

"Our workshop will provide actionable insights for retailers looking to enhance their personalisation strategies and build stronger customer connections," Kichatov added.

Join Loymax at Booth 7.3M043 and attend their workshop in Workshop Room 3 to discover how AI and hyperpersonalisation can elevate your retail business.

For more information about Loymax at Paris Retail Week, visit Loymax.io.

Established in 2019, Loymax Solutions specialises in loyalty and marketing automation solutions that enable retailers to embolden their relationship with customers, maximising sales growth and fostering long-term loyalty.

With its technology featuring in 25,000 stores worldwide, Loymax specialises in enhancing customer engagement, boosting in-store spending, and empowering retailers to extract actionable metrics from their loyalty programmes – insights that aid retailers in driving innovation within their businesses.

