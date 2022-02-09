Subscribe Login
Retail Technology – Albert Heijn FoodFirst Lifestyle Coach

In the most recent edition of ESM, we spoke to a number of retailers across Europe about some of the technological innovations they have implemented into their businesses over the past year. Here, Marein Warmerdam, Albert Heijn spokesperson, tells us about the retailer's FoodFirst Lifestyle Coach.

Last November, Dutch retailer Albert Heijn unveiled FoodFirst Lifestyle Coach, a free smartphone app that aims to help consumers eat better, exercise more, relax well, and wake up feeling refreshed.

Developed alongside various experts, including doctors, cooks, dieticians, sports coaches, and behavioural scientists, the app ties in with the retailer’s willingness to help shoppers make healthier food choices. At the start of January, it commenced the use of Nutri-Score labelling on some 6,000 own-brand products.

