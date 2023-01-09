Rohlik Group Appoints Vineta Bajaj As Chief Financial Officer

Online grocery retailer Rohlik Group has announced the appointment of Vineta Bajaj as its chief financial officer, effective 9 January 2023.

Bajaj will be responsible for financial management, corporate governance and leading strategic business decisions for the group, reporting to CEO and founder Tomáš Čupr.

She will also be part of the group executive team and work closely with operational segments and commercial teams.

Commenting on her new role, Bajaj added, "My role comprises group-wide oversight of robust financial planning and controls, strengthening the balance sheet, supporting the group's ambitions in expansion through international financing and investor relations. In short, anything that leads to the strengthening of Rohlik's financial performance and valuation."

E-commerce Expertise

Bajaj is an experienced professional with expertise in e-commerce, who most recently served as the finance director of Ocado Group.

She was part of Ocado Group for the past 10 years, and played an instrumental role in transitioning the business from a pure-play online retailer to a large technology business licensing grocery technology and grocery fulfilment globally.

She helped the company raise over £2 billion (€2.3 billion) and was responsible for leading strategic mergers and acquisitions, as well as supporting international expansion.

Bajaj trained as a chartered accountant and tax advisor at KPMG Ireland, where she delivered audits for large corporate clients before moving to Kerry Group.

She grew up in Ireland and studied business at the University of Limerick and has gained experience working with grocery retailers and online services in over nine countries.

She advises a number of Series A food tech companies globally and is also a mentor at the Judge Business School at the University of Cambridge, Rohlik noted.

'Hugely Relevant Experience'

Čupr stated, "Vineta has hugely relevant experience in the e-commerce industry as a whole and significantly relevant experience in our sector. She understands our industry inside and out. I have no doubt she will thrive in our fast-paced, energetic environment with the opportunity to shape a positive, collaborative culture.

"As we look to the future of Rohlik Group and what is needed to take our business to the next level, Vineta was the obvious choice for CFO. I believe she will be a great cultural fit, her skills and mindset mirror those of the company, and she will help us become the definitive European online grocery company."

In addition to Tomáš Čupr, Rohlik Group management now comprises Olin Novák as international CEO, Mathias Ottitsch as chief operating officer, Ondřej Klamt as chief technology officer, Marek Hübner as chief commercial officer and Vineta Bajaj as chief financial officer.

