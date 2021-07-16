ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Russia's Magnit Seeks To Foster E-Commerce Development

Published on Jul 16 2021 8:21 AM in Technology tagged: E-Commerce / Russia / Magnit / Dixy / World News

Russia's Magnit Seeks To Foster E-Commerce Development

Russian retailer Magnit has announced a number of changes to its organisational structure in a bid to accelerate digital transformation and boost e-commerce sales.

It has created a new business unit to oversee the development of its online channels, which will be led by recently-appointed e-commerce director Andrey Lukashevich.

Separately, a further business unit will oversee the development of Magnit’s technology and IT-infrastructure as well as its analytics and big-data capabilities, the retailer said.

The changes are aimed at 'simplifying and speeding-up decision-making, ensuring more efficient cross-functional collaboration and accelerating the roll-out of Magnit’s e-commerce strategy and infrastructure, including the implementation of cutting-edge IT-systems', it said in a statement.

As a result of these changes, the position of executive director and deputy CEO, currently held by Florian Jansen, will be made redundant.

Magnit's Expansion Plans

“Magnit has ambitious expansion plans across both the company’s store retail business and online sales channel," Jan Dunning, Magnit president and CEO commented.

"We continue to test various initiatives across both parts of the business in order to accelerate our progress moving forward. This progress will be underpinned by further enhancements to our IT-infrastructure and the smooth integration of this technology into Magnit’s key business processes, all supported by the organisational changes announced today.”

Analyst Viewpoint

Advertisement

Commenting on the move, Artur Galimov, analyst with Sova Capital, said, "We do not think the news should have much of an impact on Magnit’s current operations or on the performance of its stock price. Most of the upside still lies in operating improvements rather than in the development of online channels, in our view.

"The reorganisation and likely departure of Mr. Jansen do not mean that Magnit will cease its digital transformation, upgrade of its IT platform, big data efforts or other initiatives."

Earlier this week, Magnit announced that its takeover of the Dixy Group had been approved, with he retailer set to buy fewer outlets than planned in order to comply with local competition rules.

Elsewhere, Magnit recently reported strong sales at its My Price discounter arm, which showed a 30% like-for-like sales gain.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Deliveroo Orders Up 400 New Tech Jobs In UK

Deliveroo Orders Up 400 New Tech Jobs In UK
REWE Group Launches Payment Technology Unit, Paymenttools

REWE Group Launches Payment Technology Unit, Paymenttools
Smurfit Kappa Opens E-commerce Packaging Lab

Smurfit Kappa Opens E-commerce Packaging Lab
Urban Networks Help Omni-Channel Fulfilment In Food Retail

Urban Networks Help Omni-Channel Fulfilment In Food Retail
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Technology

Enhancing Efficiency Through Subcooling Thu, 15 Jul 2021

Enhancing Efficiency Through Subcooling
Just Eat Takeaway Sees Surge In Orders, Profitability Rise Thu, 15 Jul 2021

Just Eat Takeaway Sees Surge In Orders, Profitability Rise
HelloFresh To Acquire Australia's Youfoodz Wed, 14 Jul 2021

HelloFresh To Acquire Australia's Youfoodz
Coop Sweden Reopens All Stores Following Cyberattack Fri, 9 Jul 2021

Coop Sweden Reopens All Stores Following Cyberattack
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN