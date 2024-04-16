52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Technology

Wolt Launches New Advertising Service, Wolt Ads

By Dayeeta Das
Finnish food delivery company Wolt has launched its own advertising service as it seeks to help its partners accelerate their growth and visibility.

Wolt is rolling out Wolt Ads across 27 markets, following a successful beta period, the company noted.

Catalina Salazar, global head of Wolt Ads stated, “Over the past months, we’ve seen our partners record significant growth in their sales and return on advertising spend.

“While it’s still very early for us in this area, the initial results and feedback from our partners are extremely encouraging and give us confidence that we’re on the right track.”

Wolt Ads

Wolt Ads comprises two services: Wolt Ads for Merchants and Wolt Ads for Brands.

The first service will cater to over 140,000 merchant partners across Wolt’s markets, of which 86% are small independent businesses, while the second is designed for the company's large international partner brands.

The food delivery firm has over 36 million registered users across 27 markets spanning more than 500 cities.

Salazar explained, “Wolt Ads allows our customers to discover new venues and offerings while they are actually doing their shopping, not by interrupting other activities.

“We’re putting a lot of emphasis on ensuring the paid content we show is always relevant and that we don’t overwhelm anyone with too much of it. We want advertising to be a win-win and make Wolt even more helpful.”

Increased Visibility

The service for merchants aims to increase local merchant visibility through dedicated positions in search, stores and restaurants tabs, and discovery pages.

Merchants will have full control of their advertising through Wolt’s self-serve tools and will be charged only for ads that drive sales – not clicks or views.

For brands, Wolt seeks to offer increased visibility both in-app and offline with options such as banners, sponsored placements in product listings as well as packaging, branded bags and hyper-targeted sampling.

“Ultimately, we’d love to become the go-to service for growth for all kinds of businesses from small local partners to bigger international brands. It’s an ambitious goal, and we’re working hard to get there,” Salazar added.

