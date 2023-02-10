10 Super Bowl 2023 Ads You Don't Want To Miss

It’s the time of year again that all American sports fans live for – Super Bowl Sunday!

The event itself takes place this Sunday, 12 February, as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona, with kick off scheduled for 18.30 local time (23.30 GMT).

As Super Bowl 2023 approaches, excitement is not limited to just sports fans, but also extends to FMCG brands and advertisers across the globe. In anticipation of the highly-anticipated event, ESM has decided to examine 10 Super Bowl advertisements set to make an impact during the big game.

Effect On Consumers

Mitto, a provider of global omnichannel communications solutions, recently announced the results of a survey that explored consumers' viewpoints on the effectiveness of Super Bowl advertisements.

More than half (52%) believe a Super Bowl ad is a successful use of a brand's marketing budget, however two-fifths of consumers (41%) reported they were more likely to purchase from a brand that communicates with them in an ongoing and personalised way.

When asked what emotions they prefer in a Super Bowl ad, nearly two-thirds (62%) said humour followed by 25% who want a celebrity appearance, 7% who want an emotional connection and 6% who want relevant brand information.

"Personalised, ongoing engagement with customers, which are much more economical, have shown to be a more powerful driver of purchasing behaviour and ultimately build more powerful and lasting brand loyalty," said Andrea Giacomini, CEO of Mitto.

Here are 10 Super Bowl 2023 ads to look out for:

1. Bud Light

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=azCNwGnxq0s

Bud Light, the official beer sponsor of the NFL, recently unveiled its latest Super Bowl commercial, Hold, featuring Hollywood couple, Miles and Keleigh Teller who break out a few dance moves while enjoying a Bud Light.

2. PopCorners

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_qgSznr2iCE

PopCorners' first Super Bowl campaign reimagines the Breaking Bad TV series as ‘Break Into Something Good’ – the wholesome snacking business. Breaking Bad fans will be delighted that the two main characters have teamed up again 10 years after they were last seen.

3. Hellmann’s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oxj2lH0sk1o

Award-winning actors Jon Hamm and Brie Larson unexpectedly find themselves inside a refrigerator. Why? All is revealed over the course of Hellmann's 30 second ad.

4. Rémy Martin

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2KzpgmI-eu0

Rémy Martin has enticed global tennis superstar, Serena Williams to star in its first-ever Super Bowl ad, under the concept of ‘Teaming Up for Excellence.’ This ad should appeal to both American football and tennis fans.

5. Heineken

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=miA1puOViJg

Heineken has teamed with Marvel Studios for its Super Bowl ad, which centres around the upcoming film Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumanina, which premieres one week after the Super Bowl. The ad features the movie's star, Paul Rudd, sipping on a Heineken 0.0.

6. Pringles

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gKCScoG83SA

Grammy-winning singer Meghan Trainor appears in this year's Pringles Super Bowl 2023 commercial. The ad examines what to do when you get your hand unexpectedly stuck in a Pringles tube. Watch to discover how this conundrum is solved.

7. Smirnoff

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skDVbVKmM2g

To start the 2023 NFL season, Smirnoff has urged American football fans everywhere to serve up the best Smirnoff cocktails, for a chance to be the brand's first ever Cocktail Coordinator. Having a cocktail while watching the Super Bowl sounds like a classy way to enjoy the game.

8. Crown Royal

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ynwZaXRx9Lc

Canadian rock star and Foo Fighter Dave Grohl is in the studio and practicing gratitude for the good things in life, including whiskey brand Crown Royal, in this Super Bowl commercial.

9. Budweiser

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dChVB7iKSg8

This ad, 'Six Degrees of Budweiser', is narrated by Hollywood actor Kevin Bacon. Hip-hop artist and producer Metro Boomin, also stars in the ad, and created the custom track featured in the commercial. With this campaign, Budweiser is trying to entice a younger demographic as opposed to its more traditional approach.

10. Michelob

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iDGwwVki13Q

Succession actor Brian Cox, tennis legend Serena Williams, women's football star Alex Morgan and ex-NFL player Tony Romo are among those featured in the Super Bowl advert from beer brand Michelob, 'New Members Day'. Also check out the brand's other commercial for the event, 'Full Swing Gossip'.

