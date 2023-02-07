5 Trends To Expect From This Year's Super Bowl Commercials

The Super Bowl isn't just one of leading sporting events of the year, it's traditionally the biggest annual marketing opportunity in the US, with both new and established brands seeking to outdo each other with innovative, often celebrity-driven advertising campaigns.

The event itself takes place this Sunday, 12 February, as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona, with kick off scheduled for 23.30 GMT.

But aside from the action, what can we expect from this year's crop of Super Bowl commercials? According to Charles R. Taylor, PhD, professor of marketing at the Villanova School of Business, keep an eye out for the following:

1. Less Brand Activism

Recent years have seen brands seek to put forward purposeful messaging as part of their Super Bowl campaigns. Expect less of this sort of messaging this year, due to high ad costs – $7 million (€6.55 million) for 30 seconds – and reduced risk-taking.

2. The Rise Of Tik Tok

TikTok will be a new addition to the Super Bowl advertising mix this year, and advertisers are encouraged to link their ads to TikTok content – as the fastest growing social medium in terms of ad revenue, many will look to capitalise on the space.

3. More Alcohol Brand Advertising

Alcohol and gambling firms are likely to have a strong presence in Super Bowl ads this year. Anheuser Busch–InBev has given up its exclusive rights to beer ads, leading to an expected increase in competition among brands.

4. Lighter Messaging

Classic brands are likely to concentrate on nostalgia-focused and lighter themes to appeal to consumers during difficult economic times.

5. Cryptocurrency Takes A Back Seat

Unlike in recent years, cryptocurrency will not be a significant category in this year's Super Bowl.

With several cryptocurrency exchanges feeling the heat – and others folding entirely – the crypto market is likely to spend this Super Bowl on the bench.

Elsewhere, a study by omnichannel communications firm Mitto has suggested that the traditional Super Bowl commercial may not be as effective as personalised communications in driving actual sales.

The survey of 1,000 Americans aged over 18 found that while more than half (52%) believed a Super Bowl ad constitutes a 'successful use of a brand's marketing budget', these ads are still not driving a level of purchasing behaviour – fewer than a quarter of respondents (23%) said they were likely to make a purchase based on a Super Bowl ad alone.

"Brands pull out all the stops and millions of dollars for Super Bowl ads each year, however, the results from our report suggest that, when it comes to driving purchases, brands' marketing spend might be more effective elsewhere," said Andrea Giacomini, CEO of Mitto.

