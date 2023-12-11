Constellation Brands Reorganises Leadership Team

Constellation Brands has announced a series of internal leadership appointments as it seeks to position the company for improved performance over the long term.

In the beer division, Mallika Monteiro has assumed additional responsibility for beer marketing while continuing to lead the company’s innovation, consumer insights, and digital functions as EVP, chief growth and digital officer and managing director of beer brands, the company noted.

Elsewhere, Matt Lindsay will step in SVP and chief marketing officer of the beer division and lead the company’s beer marketing functions, including brand marketing; field, lifestyle and experiential marketing; trade marketing; and marketing enablement. He joined the company in 2022 as SVP of brand marketing.

Bill Newlands, president and chief executive officer of Constellation Brands said, “Continuing to invest in our talent to further strengthen leadership capabilities, broaden skill sets and perspective, and to enhance overall business acumen and strategic orientation is foundational to achieving our future ambitions.

“These new leadership appointments will help equip our rising leaders with the perspective and capabilities needed to keep our company on the forefront of emerging consumer and marketplace trends, and they exemplify the deep bench strength of talent we have across the organisation to continue driving our business forward.”

Other Appointments

Greg Gallagher succeeds Lindsay as SVP of brand marketing with responsibility for all brand marketing efforts related to Constellation’s beer portfolio.

Most recently, he served as VP of brand marketing for Modelo and was responsible for delivering award winning marketing strategies for the brand family, helping Modelo Especial secure its the top selling position in dollar sales across tracked channels in the US.

The company has named Rene Ramos as SVP of brand activation, with responsibility for field, lifestyle and experiential marketing, as well as trade marketing.

Ramos joined Constellation in 2013 and was instrumental in helping drive consumer connections through integrated and compelling brand experiences and sponsorships.

John Kester will take up the position of SVP, chief supply chain officer of the beer division, and lead the company’s integrated end-to-end supply chain organisation.

Kester is an experienced professional who joined Constellation in 2014 and played a key role in enhancing the company’s sourcing, procurement, transportation and logistics functions.

Innovation, Consumer Insights and Digital

The Corona maker has appointed Andrew Zrike as SVP, innovation and consumer insights for the company’s beer and wine and spirits businesses, responsible for developing integrated brand growth plans and ensuring consumer preferences and trends remain at the centre of the company’s brand building efforts.

Zrike joined Constellation in 2019 and has helped lead the development of a number of consumer-driven innovations, including Modelo Oro, Modelo Aguas Frescas, and Corona Non-Alcoholic, the company added.

Karena Breslin, who joined the company in 2010, has assumed added responsibilities as SVP, digital, transformation and media.

Elsewhere, Mike McGrew has assumed responsibility for corporate strategy and analytics along with his existing role to lead as the company’s communications, ESG and diversity efforts as EVP, chief communications, strategy, ESG and diversity officer.

McGrew joined Constellation in 2014 and has held a number of leadership roles of increasing responsibility, helping to evolve and enhance the company’s strategies and capabilities in areas including communications and public relations, investor relations, corporate social responsibility, and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Finance Department

Constellation Brands has appointed Michael Becka as SVP, corporate finance, where he will serve as lead for the company’s tax, controller. He joined Constellation in 2017 and has been instrumental in managing the company’s tax strategies.

As SVP of beer finance, Sandy Dominach has assumed extended responsibilities in addition to the company’s enterprise risk management function.

Dominach is a company veteran and has held a number of finance leadership roles in treasury, financial planning, and enterprise risk management since joining Constellation in 2003.

Joe Suarez has assumed the role of SVP, investor relations, while Steve King has been appointed SVP of corporate development, financial planning and analytics.