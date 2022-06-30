Smurfit Kappa Invests €11.5m In German Paper Mill

Packaging firm Smurfit Kappa has announced that it has completed an €11.5 million project at its Zülpich paper mill that will cut CO2 emissions in the facility by more than 25%.

It will prevent the emission of 55,000 tonnes of CO2 annually, which is equivalent to a 2% reduction in Smurfit Kappa’s global CO2 emissions.

The project involved a redesign of the plant’s multi-fuel boiler to ensure that the energy source used in generating steam and electricity is more sustainable.

The mill is now powered by a combination of its own biogas, which is a by-product of its circular water treatment plant, natural gas, and the residual materials from its paper recycling process that would otherwise be considered waste, Smurfit Kappa noted.

'Multi-Fuel Boiler'

Commenting on the Zülpich project, Pim Wareman, CEO of the Smurfit Kappa Recycled Paper Cluster, said, “The unveiling of this state-of-the-art multi-fuel boiler is yet another example of how, at Smurfit Kappa, sustainability is part of our DNA.

"The project shows that economic efficiency and sustainability are by no means mutually exclusive but can go together hand in hand taking the mill on a very positive journey."

The circular approach at Zülpich will also involve creating loops with Smurfit Kappa’s Parenco and Roermond paper mills in the Netherlands.

Residual materials from Parenco and Roermond facilities will be a source of fuel for the boiler at the mill.

'Circular Business Model'

Andreas Zeitlinger, managing director of the Zülpich paper mill, added, “This investment has reinforced our commitment to a circular business model. By turning side streams from the paper manufacturing process such as the rejects and biogas into steam and electricity, we are well on track to meet our sustainability targets."

Over the coming months, the Zülpich mill will also see the implementation of a series of initiatives to further enhance its sustainability performance.

The paper mill produces approximately 500,000 tonnes of paper annually.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest packaging news. Article by Dayeeta Das.