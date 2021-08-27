Aldi Süd Expands Its Range Of Domestic Products

Published on Aug 27 2021 1:02 PM in Private Label tagged: Food / Meat / Bakery / Aldi Süd / Fruit & Vegetables / Regional Products

Aldi Süd has expanded its offering of domestic products to over 2,500 SKUs, which is more than double compared to autumn of 2020.

The new additions range from baked goods from regional bakeries, to wine from German growing regions and around 330 items with a 'regional' label.

In addition, the retailer has been expanding its offering to include local fruit and vegetables as well as meat from regional suppliers.

Dr Julia Adou, director of corporate responsibility at Aldi Süd, said, "More and more people want products from their region or from Germany. Regional products score with fewer CO2 emissions due to shorter transport routes. In addition, we want to strengthen local farmers and manufacturers by expanding the regional range."

Last year, Aldi Süd expanded its organic assortment to approximately 450 products amid the coronavirus pandemic.

New Products

Aldi Süd has recently introduced new sausage specialties in its branches in Bavaria. The products are supplied by the family business, Hans Kupfer & Sohn in Heilsbronn.

In the refrigerated shelves, customers can find various types of roasted bratwurst, crusty ham, Viennese sausage, Nuremberg city sausage or Kassel cold cuts under the private-label brand 'Unser Bayern.

The products in this range are 100% regional, with meat sourced from animals born, raised and slaughtered in Bavaria.

Most of the feed also comes from Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg or Thuringia.

All participating farms receive long-term supply contracts and a project award, the discounter added.

Seals And Logos

Customers can identify products of regional origin by a white and blue rectangular seal on the packaging.

It also provides information about the origin of the raw materials, the place of processing, and the proportion of regional raw materials in the case of processed products.

With the Deutschlandherz logo 'Quality from Germany', the discounter marks products that use raw materials sourced predominantly from Germany or whose main ingredient is entirely from Germany.

Regional Offerings

Out of more than 120 items in Aldi Süd's fruit and vegetable section, around 50 are procured regionally.

Around 85% of fresh meat products come from German, or regional supply chains. A majority of milk and dairy products are sourced from local businesses, the company added.

Until the end of the year, Aldi Süd will obtain fresh milk from Germany.

The retailer also offers regional branded products such as Kunzler Lyoner in Saarland, Burners - Die Feuerwurst in parts of Baden-Württemberg, and the Franconian dumpling dough from Popp.

More than 60 regional bakeries supply around 1,350 Aldi Süd outlets with fresh baked goods every day, including regional specialties.